Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships 2023 Wrap Up🏁

With thanks to Craig Mayne/Endorphin Media for words and images.

Hatchers Raceway is a Gold Coast club that trains young dirt track riders to become champions. It was founded by Mike Hatcher in 1983 and has produced stars like Casey Stoner, Mick Doohan, Jason Crump and Ant West. The club also has the support of other legends who mentor the young riders.

The club overcame noise issues in 2009 and 2010 and secured a 10-year deal from the City of Gold Coast. It was named Motorcycling Queensland’s Club of the Year in 2015.

Hatchers Raceway is a family that welcomes riders and fans of all ages and levels. It’s a place where dreams come true and champions are made.

This year, the club hosted the Australian Junior Dirt Track Championships, where young dirt track riders compete to showcase their skills and vie for victory. Among the winners were Braxsen Anderson in 50cc Auto 7-U9yrs, Jake Paige in 65cc 9-U13, Rory McQualter in 100cc to 150cc 2 stroke 13-U16 yrs and 200cc-250cc 4/ 13-U16yrs, Theo Afeaki in 65cc 7-9yrs, Sam Drane in 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4 – 9 – 13yrs, Barith Burkin-Paul in 200cc 2/ & 250cc4/ ATV 12-U16yrs, Aliyah Golding in 85cc 2/ & 150cc Girls 11-U16, Cooper Antone in 85cc 4/ Modified 7-U12 yrs, and Viv Muddle in 85cc 2/ & 150cc 4/ 12-U16 Yrs.

The championships, held every year at different tracks across Australia and run by Motorcycling Australia (MA) and local clubs, offer a great opportunity for young riders to fulfil their dreams and become champions like their predecessors.

The championships are a great opportunity for young riders to showcase their skills and compete against their peers from different states. Many of the past winners have gone on to become world-class riders.