Exciting expansion for the WIM Women’s Committee

Motorcycling Australia’s (MA) Women in Motorcycling (WIM) Committee has expanded into a team of seven, featuring four new members from across Australia. The newly expanded WIM Women’s Committee met for the first time in June.

The 2021 FIM Women in Motorcycling Trophy award-winning team has a keen focus on expanding upon its success both at a club and national level. This includes the MXW class in the 2022 Australian ProMX series, as well as a Women’s Development class in the 2022 Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC). Additionally, both expansions in Motocross and Enduro racing include a Women’s Track Talk on location at each round, fostering a safe space to develop connections and skills.

The newly expanded MA WIM consists of three current members, WIM Chair and MA Board Member; Alana Baratto, AORC Media Correspondent; Caitlin Hynes and ProMX and ABSK Host; Kate Peck.

Joining the team from June 2023 is Sales Manager; Laura Allerton, Emergency Registrar; Tamara Johnson, 11-time crossing the Simpson Desert; Kate Raymond and ‘East Coast Female Riders’ creator; April Ryan.

Reflecting on the Committee’s June meeting, WIM Chair and MA Board Member, Alana Baratto confirmed that, “It’s been an equally exciting and humbling journey for our Committee to arrive at this point. We received a substantial number of applications from women with impressive resumes. We are honoured to welcome aboard our new four members, who each bring an invaluable skill set to the table.”

MA CEO Peter Doyle has been in full support of the Committee’s growth.

“It’s a pleasure to continue witnessing our Women’s Committee grow from strength to strength. Their ability to set ambitious goals and successfully meet them year-on-year is a testament to each member. I’m sure you can agree with me that it will be exciting to see what WIM do next.”

