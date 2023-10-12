WorldSBK to begin at Phillip Island in 2024 alongside ASBK season opener

Continuing with recent tradition, the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit will host round one of the 2024 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championship from February 23-25, with the international brigade to again be supported by opening hostilities in the 2024 mi-bike Australian Superbike Championship.

Next year will mark 33 years of WorldSBK racing at Phillip Island, with the production-based championship first visiting the fast and flowing 4.448km layout – which has the highest average speed on the WorldSBK calendar – way back in 1990.

Since then, the circuit has produced some of the most thrilling finishes in WorldSBK history, with Aussies Peter Goddard, Rob Phillis, Kevin Magee, Anthony Gobert, Troy Bayliss and Troy Corser all greeting the chequered flag at Phillip Island.

In 2024, Remy Gardner will be the Aussie representative in the WorldSBK title and, with a rookie year under his belt, will be looking to make his presence felt on the satellite Yamaha at the season opener.

Phillip Island will also have an extra layer of intrigue with six-time world champion Jonathan Rea to debut on the factory Yamaha after his bombshell defection from Kawasaki, while 2021 world champion Toprak Razgatlioglu will be a similar boat: the Turk’s leaving Yamaha to join BMW as the German manufacturer looks to finally become a perennial WorldSBK front-runner.

Grand Ridge Brewery returns as naming rights sponsor for the Australian round, which will be preceded by the final WorldSBK and WorldSSP pre-season shakedown on February 19-20.

Victorian Minister for Tourism, Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos, said: “We look forward to welcoming riders, crew and fans back to Phillip Island in February 2024 for thrilling action on the track and plenty to explore in this natural wonderland.

“Superbike fans from around the world will be tuning in for the opening round, putting Phillip Island on the global stage as the home of this world-class sporting event and a fantastic visitor destination.”

On the national front, the WorldSBK round will also feature the opening round of the 2024 mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship presented by Motul, for the Superbike, Supersport and Supersport 300 classes.

“There’s no better way than to start the year than in front of a huge crowd, passionate superbike fans, and a world-class circuit at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit,” said Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle. “We look forward to once again showcase Australia’s fastest riders competing in the ASBK championship. It is a unique opportunity to race in front of the WorldSBK… as they battle it out for victory.”

Tickets for the 2024 WorldSBK round at Phillip Island will go on sale soon. People can register their interest and keep up to date via www.worldsbk.com.au.