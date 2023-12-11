Woffinden and Holder headline 2023 Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup

World speedway champions Tai Woffinden and Chris Holder are among the stars who will compete in the Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup at Kurri Kurri Speedway (NSW) on December 16 – a centenary event to celebrate the origins of speedway just up the road in Maitland.

Joining Woffinden, the Aussie-raised Brit, and Holder in the impressive 16-rider field will be a heady mix of seasoned professionals and emerging talent: Sam Masters, Brady Kurtz, Josh Pickering, Ryan Douglas, Jye Etheridge, Boyd Hollis, Kane Lawrence, Broc Hall, Harry Ryan, Cordell Rogerson, Tate Zischke, James Pearson, Brad Page and Lachlan Hayes. Josh Macdonald is the reserve.

Gates will open at 3:00pm for the centenary event, with rider introductions from 6:30pm before the racing gets underway. Entry is $30 for adults, $25 for pensioners and $10 for children under 16. Tickets available at the gate.

The event will be held 100 years and one day after legendary promoter and universal go-getter Johnnie Hoskins introduced the world to speedway at the Maitland Showground on December 15, 1923 – originally promoted as the ‘Electric Light Carnival’ and designed to boost attendance at the local show.

However, the new formula immediately struck an addictive chord with spectators, and the rapid rise in popularity of speedway saw it inaugurated as a world title just 13 years later – fittingly won by an Aussie, Lionel Van Praag.

Prior to the Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup, off-track festivities at Maitland Showground Friday, December 15 will include an unprecedented collection of historic speedway motorcycles, sidecars, cars and associated memorabilia.

Other highlights will include:

• Demonstration laps of the Maitland track by historic machines piloted by an array of speedway legends;

• Traditional showground food trucks with everyone’s favourite trackside tucker like Pluto Pups and Candy Floss;

• Limited-edition commemorative t-shirts, caps and stubby holders available for purchase; and

• A showcase of period costume. All exhibitors and visitors are invited to dress up in 1920s gear with prizes awarded for the most authentic riders, mechanics and spectators.

Entry is $10, and tickets will be available at the gate.

Friday will conclude with a Centenary Christmas Dinner in the Maitland Showground MacDonald Pavilion, including guest speakers and interviews with speedway royalty plus a centenary auction of speedway memorabilia and prizes.

For more information on the two-day celebration, including livestream television coverage of the Johnnie Hoskins Founders Cup, click here (Facebook link).