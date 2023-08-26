Wilksch tops the charts in tough AORC outing

Competitors were ready for sunshine but scored low temperatures, cloud coverage and low visibility for round seven of the 2023 Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship presented by MXstore (AORC) in Keyneton (SA) on Saturday, August 26. The cross country course was challenging, placing a premium on racecraft and workrate.

The victors in the senior classes were Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) in Tefol E2, Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) in E3, Jess Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in EW and Luke Chellas in EJ.

For our remaining Senior classes, Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) came out with the win in EM, Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) in EV and Stephen Matheson (Bite Me Bakehouse, SMW Hornsby) in EL.

For our exceptionally stacked Junior ranks, it was Jackson Versteegen (Savage Motorcycles, Michelin) who took the gold in J4, Danielle McDonald (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in JG, Jackson Rossi (Paint Tech SA, Kessner Motorcycles) in J3, Mitch Ford (Thrila Furnikation Rynopower Rivalnink) in J2, Chase Weston (Tdub, ProCoat Aus) in J1 and Ryder Lambing (GasMoto, Monza Imports) in JJ.

Fastest time today was scored by Wilksch, with a total time of 2h56m34.29s (2:56:34.29).

E1

Although he’s currently on top of the E1 leaderboard, today was not Korey McMahon’s day. The conditions gave him the run around, leaving Bacon to leap ahead and claim the top step in today’s Cross Country. Back from injury with just two weeks on the bike under his belt, Bacon looked his typical cool, calm and collected self regardless of the slippery dust and low visibility.

Kawasaki’s Will Price claimed second place, with a total time of 3:08:13.056.

Rounding out the E1 podium today was Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha). The Yamaha boarded rider also had a challenging day but thankfully managed to keep himself and his bike on track to finish. Sheidow met the chequered flag with a total time of 3:13:18.262.

2023 AORC Round 7 E1 Top 4 Provisional Results:

• Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 2:58:08.263

• Will Price (Empire Kawasaki Off Road Team) 3:08:13.056

• Cooper Sheidow (Yamaha) 3:13:18.262

• Miller Mendham (Yamaha) 3:04:54.623 (+1 lap)

Tefol E2

Scoring the holeshot, Wilksch capitalised on his immediate success by staying at the front of the pack for all six laps. This ensured he had the best visibility possible, demonstrated in his Tefol E2 first place win and fastest overall time for the day.

Current Tefol E2 Championship leaderboard holder, Josh Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) fell behind Wilksch, meeting the chequered flag trailing by 2:18.730. Green did well though to hold Motocross speed-demon, Jye Dickson (GASGAS) at bay to protect his silver finish and collection of valuable points in the 2023 Championship.

Dickson claimed the third and final podium position today, finishing six laps, each spanning 21 kilometres with a total time of 3:04:46.456.

2023 AORC Round 7 E2 Top 5 Provisional Results:

• Andy Wilksch (KTM Australia, Alpinestars) 2:56:34.293

• Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 2:58:53.023

• Jye Dickson (GASGAS) 3:04:46.456

• Fraser Higlett (Beta) 3:04:53.981

• Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 3:07:01.035

E3

Husqvarna’s Stefan Granquist has his work cut out for him this weekend, with McGillivray clocking up valuable points as we near the pointy end of the 2023 Championship. After today’s Cross Country, McGillivray won the top step with a total time of 3:00:48.458. Granquist trailed the KTM rider by 3:00.248, to win second place.

Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) won third, thanks to an impressive total time of 3:08:32.986. After Rounds 3 & 4, only one point separated Pretscherer and Granquist in the fight for first place overall in the Championship, so it will be very interesting to see how Round 8 fares tomorrow.

2023 AORC Round 7 E3 Top 5 Provisional Results:

• Riley McGillivray (Shepparton Motorcycles, KTM) 3:00:48.458

• Stefan Granquist (Husqvarna) 3:03:48.706

• Sam Pretscherer (Simford Motorsport Group) 3:08:32.986

• Patrick McGillivray (KTM) 3:20:47.535

• Jayden Rudd (Kessner Motorcycles, Husqvarna) 2:56:18.827 (+1 lap)

EW

Gardiner just couldn’t be beat today in Keyneton. Although the tracks were dusty and visibility low, Gardiner utilised her trademark focus to steer true through the drama unfolding around her. After five laps, Gardiner clocked off with a total time of 2:52:57.011.

Leading by 2:20.296, Gardiner was followed onto the podium by Husqvarna’s Emelie Karlsson. With a total time of 2:55:17.307, Karlsson had complete control over the remaining EW field, ensuring that no one passed her to steal away the silver.

Last but certainly not least is Monique Simioni (Husqvarna), who clinched the third and final podium position today. Simioni met the chequered flag with a total time of 3:19:22.911.

2023 AORC Round 7 EW Top 5 Provisional Results:

• Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 2:52:57.011

• Emelie Karlsson (Husqvarna) 2:55:17.307

• Monique Simioni (Husqvarna) 3:19:22.911

• Ariana Collins (Husqvarna) 3:23:08.507

• Emma Haylock (Butlers Mechanical, BMS Racing) 3:21:28.559 (+1 lap)

EJ

It was Chellas’ day here in Keyneton, as he beat the likes of current leaderboard holder Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) to the top step.

After six gruelling laps, Chellas won the Cross Country for EJ with a total time of 3:05:12.035. Behind Chellas by 1:13.767 was Husqvarna’s Billy Hargy, who claimed silver thanks to a total time of 3:06:25.802.

Breathing hard down Hargy’s neck was the popular Dennett. The Yamaha boarded racer had to settle for third today with a total time of 3:06:57.604.

2023 AORC Round 7 EJ Top 5 Provisional Results:

• Luke Chellas 3:05:12.035

• Billy Hargy (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 3:06:25.802

• Will Dennett (Yamaha Australia) 3:06:57.604

• Max Midwinter (Ridetune Suspension, Blue City Motorcycles) 3:18:35.652

• Jett Yarnold (Yamaha Australia, Yamalube) 3:19:35.351

EM (Masters)

Bentley has carried over the glory from earlier rounds this season into Keyneton to claim another first place finish in EM! With a total time today of 2:19:10.251, Bentley finished ahead of the likes of Anthony Greene (Ride Tune Suspension, KTM) and Loui Stylianou (GASGAS), with a lead of 1:31.406 in front of Greene.

Greene claimed second while Stylianou took out third. Their respective total times today was 2:20:41.657 and 2:23:40.110.

2023 AORC Round 7 EM Top 5 Provisional Results:

• Leigh Bentley (Yamaha) 2:19:10.251

• Anthony Greene (Ride Tune Suspension, KTM) 2:20:41.657

• Loui Stylianou (GASGAS) 2:23:40.110

• Jason Pearce (Newcastle KTM, WEARELUSTY) 2:29:27.103

• Owen Richards (Husqvarna) 2:45:32.395

EV (Veterans)

Pumpa by name and Pumpa by nature! The Kessner Motorcycles racer was in fine form regardless of the tough conditions, claiming an impressive first place win in EV. With a total time of 2:54:40.091, Pumpa led the charge in EV by 19:09.689.

Rounding out the EV podium today was Josh Murphy (KTM) and Matthew Boyle (Husqvarna), with respective total times of 3:13:49.780 and 3:34:55.286.

2023 C Round 7 EV Top 5 Provisional Result:

• Rowan Pumpa (Kessner Motorcycles, Motorex) 2:54:40.091

• Josh Murphy (KTM) 3:13:49.780

• Matthew Boyle (Husqvarna) 3:34:55.286

• Matt Curyer (Husqvarna) 2:52:34.543 (+1 lap)

• Alex McGorman (Thornby, KTM) 3:10:56.094 (+1 lap)

EL (Enduro Legends)

Currently leading the Championship in EL, Craig Treasure (Husqvarna) dropped down to third place in today’s Cross Country. The Husqvarna racer was knocked off his perch by Matheson, who clocked in an impressive time of 2:31:46.332 after four tough laps.

Behind Matheson finishing in second place was Michael Widdison (Heavy mechanical services, KTM). Trailing Matheson by 7:29.947, Widdison greeted the chequered flag with a total time of 2:39:16.279.

2023 AORC Round 7 EL Top 4 Provisional Result:

• Stephen Matheson (Bite Me Bakehouse, SMW Hornsby) 2:31:46.332

• Michael Widdison (Heavy mechanical services, KTM) 2:39:16.279

• Craig Treasure (Husqvarna) 2:40:34.435

• Jason Pearce (Wearelusty, Newcastle KTM) 2:44:50.826

For more information on round secven, including the junior and support classes, click here.