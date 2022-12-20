Wildcard applications for 2023 WorldSBK at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are now open

Motorcycling Australia (MA) today announced wildcard applications for the 2023 Motul FIM World Superbike Championship, Round (WorldSBK) at Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit are now open.



Australian riders can nominate for two available places in both the World Superbike and World Supersport classes.

Wildcard opportunities provide a great platform for Australian riders to show their race craft and capabilities on an international stage, on their home circuit.

The opening round of the WSBK kicks off at Victoria’s Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit on 24 – 26 February 2023, providing Australian riders with an amazing opportunity.

The application is available HERE and can be submitted by returning the completed form to events2@ma.org.au

To be successful, applicants must meet the Wild Card selection criteria, which can be found on the application form.

Applicants are advised that there is a substantial cost involved when applying for a FIM wildcard.

Applications close on Tuesday the 10th of January, 2023.