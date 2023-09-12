Phil Whittle recognised for tireless Aussie TdN support

Australian Trials des Nations (TdN) Team Manager Phil Whittle has been formally recognised for his ongoing contribution to the Aussie effort with the presentation of a special plaque during this year’s event in France.

Holding a passion for motorsport since the age of eight, Whittle began competing across multiple disciplines with friends once he reached 16. However, it was his love of trial events that stood out. He eventually got his family into motorcycle racing and assumed the role of President at Trials Club of Victoria, a position he has held since 2010.

Having been involved in the trials racing community across many roles including bike dealer, parts supplier and oil importer, Whittle is passionate about the growth of the sport and supporting junior riders through the organisation of training camps and other initiatives. When Australia hosted two world rounds of TdNs in 2012 and 2014, he was heavily involved in the delivery of the event which further emphasised his passion.

His first involvement in the TdN was in 2009 when he attended the event in Italy. Initially in a support role, his passion for Australia’s efforts on the international stage shone through and he was appointed Team Manager for the first time in 2011. The 2023 running of the TdN marked the 11th occasion where Whittle was responsible for the national effort.

The triumph of the men’s team at the 2017 event in Spain remains the highlight of Whittle’s career, in addition to the close connections he has developed over his journey.

Motorcycling Australia congratulates Phil Whittle on receiving this important recognition and thanks him for his ongoing commitment to motorcycle sport in the country.