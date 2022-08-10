Waters joins ISDE Team Australia as Ruprecht withdraws

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today announcing a change to the MX Store Team Australia squad for the 2022 International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) to be held in France.



Previously nominated team member Wil Ruprecht has been forced to withdraw from the 2022 squad.



Wil has been enjoying a standout year in the EnduroGP Championship with several top results and sits second overall in EnduroGP and leads the E2 class.



He is unable to join Team Australia due to contractual issues with his trade team regarding the provision of machinery and support at the event



Joining Team Australia is motocross veteran but newly minted Enduro hero Todd Waters who is enjoying a stand-out full-year racing in the Australia Off-Road Championship (AORC), where he currently sits second in the highly competitive E2 class.



The 2022 International Six Days Enduro will begin on Monday, 29 August and ends on Saturday, 3 September and will be held in Puy en Velay, France. https://fim-isde.com/

Team Australia

2022 Australian Men’s World Trophy Team:

Andy Wilksch (E3) – https://www.instagram.com/andywilksch

Todd Waters (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/toddwaters47/

Daniel Milner (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/milner_31/

Joshua Green (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/joshgreen99/

2022 Australian Women’s World Trophy Team:

Jessica Gardiner – https://www.instagram.com/missjessgardiner/

Ebony Nielsen – https://www.instagram.com/bennynielsen_632/

Emelie Karlsson – https://www.instagram.com/emeliekarlsson788/

2022 Australian Junior World Trophy Team:

Kyron Bacon (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/kyronbacon_228/

Blake Hollis (E1) – https://www.instagram.com/blakehollis16/

Korey McMahon (E2) – https://www.instagram.com/korey_mcmahon153/





