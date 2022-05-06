Waters Drowns Out Green At Day 3 A4DE

166 kilometres, over six hours on the bike and icy temperatures awaited our 2022 Prestige Iveco Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE) field, for Day 3. For this the penultimate day for the A4DE, the MKD/NEET, Beta, Husqvarna and KTM tracks were slippery at best and truly put world-class racers through their paces.

The struggle was most obvious in household name, Joshua Green who conceded to second place in E2 behind A4DE newbie, Todd Waters. Marking his first four-day, Waters took like a duck to water and is clearly using each day to move from strength to strength. As we head into Day 4’s Final Moto, fans will hold their breath as the Motocross Champion finally navigates a race he knows inside out.

Richard Chibnall in Veteran and Jason Haas in Masters also shook up their class leader board. Claiming their third class wins and strengthening their A4DE victor campaigns was Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) in E1, Andrew Wilksch in E3 and Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) in Women.



Pictured: Kyron Bacon, E1 Day 3 winner

E1

Claiming another fastest time with 47:56.945, Bacon is looking very comfortable ahead of the fourth and final day. Heading into the Final Moto, Bacon’s exceptional results hint at a very high-speed, high-heart-rate event! No doubt all eyes will be on him as he guns for the holeshot.

Yamaha’s Jeremy Carpentier boosted his position in E1 today, landing back on the podium with a total time of 49:04.283. Likely taking learnings from yesterday’s challenges, Carpentier notched up strong results all day, claiming a well deserved second place for Day 3.

Cooper Sheidow once again took out third place for Day 3, with a total time of 49:11.324. Gas Gas’s Korey McMahon, whom fans will remember from yesterday’s podium, was unfortunately a DNF today.

2022 A4DE E1 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Kyron Bacon (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 47:56.945 Jeremy Carpentier (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 49:04.283 Cooper Sheidow (Kessner Motorcycles, KTM) 49:11.324



Pictured: Todd Waters, E2 Day 3 winner

E2

Day 3 was Waters’ time to shine, as he clocked in the top E2 result with a total time of 48:33.178. Remaining a steady and consistent force across the MKD/NEET, Beta, Husqvarna and KTM tests, the MX superstar quietly pushed onward to land a fantastic result.

Green was close behind Waters with a total time of 48:47.596, securing second place for Day 3.

Fraser Higlett once again stole away third place in E2, with a total time of 49:54.605. Higlett continues to demonstrate his powerful presence in Enduro across the A4DE, as he navigates a new team and bike.

2022 A4DE E2 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Todd Waters (Husqvarna Offroad Racing Team) 48:33.178 Joshua Green (Shop Yamaha Offroad Racing Team) 48:47.596 Fraser Higlett (Beta) 49:54.605



Pictured: Andrew Wilksch, E3 Day 3 winner

E3

Wilksch continues to keep a steady hold on first place in E3, finishing a gruelling Day 3 with a total time of 48:21.260. The Husqvarna boarded racer was close behind Bacon for the fastest time of the day, yet after six and a half hours on the bike, he just couldn’t catch the Yamaha rider.

Thomas Mason was hot on Wilksch’s heels, finishing in second for Day 3 with a total time of 48:33.483. Marking his first collection of test wins, the conditions were ideal for the Gas Gas rider who clearly thrived on today’s greasy tracks.

KTM’s Stefan Granquist held on strong to third place for Day 3. With a total time of 49:06.715, Granquist has protected his position on the podium ahead of Riley McGillivray by well over one minute.

2022 A4DE E3 Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Andrew Wilksch (Simford Racing, Husqvarna) 48:21.260 Thomas Mason (Gas Gas) 48:33.483 Stefan Granquist (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 49:06.715



Pictured: Jessica Gardiner, Women Day 3 winner

Women

The Erica conditions is clearly treating Yamaha’s Gardiner to a spectacular A4DE, as she took out another Women’s class win! With a total time of 54:29.870, Gardiner continues to put time between her and KTM pocket rocket, Emelie Karlsson.

Karlsson claimed second place again today, with a total time of 56:32.090. After managing an injury and days of long hours on the bike, Karlsson continues to push onward and upward. Heading into tomorrow’s Final Moto, fans will be keeping a close eye on Gardiner and Karlsson, as they fight for those valuable seconds that separate gold and silver trophies.

Fellow KTM boarded racer, Ebony Nielsen had another strong day in Erica, claiming her consecutive third place win in Women’s. Marking her first ever A4DE, Nielsen has grown from strength to strength as she pushes mind and body over four hard days on the bike.

2022 A4DE Women Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha JGR Ballard’s Off Road Team) 54:29.870 Emelie Karlsson (KTM Offroad Racing Team) 56:32.090 Ebony Nielsen (KTM) 1:02:41.633



Pictured: Richard Chibnall, Veteran Day 3 winner

Veteran

It was a very happy day for Chibnall, who pushed his way up the podium to first place for Day 3! Former Day 1 and 2 Veteran victor, Darren Lloyd dropped down to second place for Day 3, finishing 166 kilometres with a total time of 54:05.022.

Christopher Thomas finished Day 3 on a high, propelling his position up the ranks into third. With a total time of 54:05.412, Thomas was a hairsbreadth away from second place!

2022 A4DE Veteran Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Richard Chibnall 53:23.437 Darren Lloyd 54:05.022 Christopher Thomas 54:05.412



Pictured: Jason Haas, Masters Day 3 winner

Masters

It was an exciting tango over in Masters, between Day 1 and 2 winner Jason Salopayers and Haas. Over the course of the near seven-hour day, Haas clocked in the fastest time of the two, 55:48.067. Winning a well earnt first place spot for Day 3, Haas has set an exciting tone for tomorrow’s Final Moto.

Salopayers settled for second place today, with a total time of 56:06.473.

Brandon Kienhuis pushed hard for a glittering final result of third. This marks Kienhuis’ first podium spot in Masters for the 2022 A4DE, signalling an exciting Day 4 tomorrow as he fights to protect his bronze position.

2022 A4DE Masters Day 3 Top 3 Provisional Results:

Jason Haas 55:48.067 Jason Salopayers 56:06.473 Brandon Kienhuis 56:29.316

Trophy Teams

