VERi 2020 Australian 3 Day Vintage Enduro Announcement

The 2020 edition of the Australian 3 day Vintage Enduro (A3VE) will be held in Blackwood, Victoria from 21 – 24 May. It will be the second time that Vintage Enduro Riders Inc (VERi) has conducted this unique event.

For 2020, competition riders will register online using Ridernet, Motorcycling Australia’s online licencing and events system. VR (Rally Class) entrants will register via an online form on the VERi website.

Supplementary Regulations and online entry will be available soon. In the meantime, the State Coordinators listed below have volunteered to select riders for their 4 rider State Trophy and 4 rider Vase Teams (the Vase team is traditionally a second level team).

ACT: Mark Boddy – mboddy@grapevine.com.au

NSW: Rob Shoemark – shoey61@bigpond.com

SA: Adrian Fitzgerald – silverfoxracing1@gmail.com

QLD: Noel Schultz – nsrvinduro@gmail.com

VIC: Bryan Noble – bryan.l.noble@gmail.com

WA: Barry Mitcheson – enquiries@vindurowa.com

Please note that State Trophy and Vase Team riders cannot double up as Club Team riders.

Competition class riders can also nominate their Club Team name and members and send them to entry@verivinduro.com.au

Rally Class riders will be grouped together if requested but there is no award or category for teams in the Rally Class.

An official promo video has been created to get vintage endure fans fired up ahead of the event.

Regular updates will be published on the VERi website and FaceBook page.