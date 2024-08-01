Updated Motorcycling Australia concussion management guidelines

Managing and mitigating the effects of concussion in motorcycle sport is paramount, and Motorcycling Australia (MA) has released an updated set of guidelines to ensure the absolute well-being of its members.

MA’s expert Medical Panel first released new concussion management guidelines in late 2023 and now, after a six-monthly review and further refinements, the policy now provides even more succinct advice to riders, teams, officials, coaches and healthcare personnel on all aspects of the concussion in motorcycle sport – from recognition and recommended treatment right through to returning to competition.

The updated concussion management guidelines take immediate effect, and can be found here alongside support documents and a concussion fact sheet.

Concussion is a type of traumatic brain injury caused by biomechanical forces, and the risks of motorcycle sport makes it of critical importance. It can be caused by any force from a minor ‘knock’ to a heavy and severe impact, and can significantly affect an individual’s health, performance and overall quality of life.

In motorcycle sport, concussion can occur while you are wearing a helmet or even in low-speed crashes. Symptoms of concussion include mild headaches, tiredness, physical, cognitive and emotional disruption, reduced concentration, nausea, memory difficulties, irritability, dizziness and/or balance problems.

Motorcycling Australia’s Concussion Management Guidelines are designed to empower all stakeholders with knowledge and procedures to effectively recognise, respond to, and manage incidents of concussion, with a focus on the ‘Rs’: recognise, reduce, remove, refer, rehabilitate, recover, return to learn/sport, reconsider and residual effects.

MA’s concussion portal also hosts the documents which detail the mandatory non-riding timeframes for adults and children following the confirmation of concussion. Additionally, it outlines the process, steps and requirements for the ‘’Return to Sport’’ procedures to get back to riding.