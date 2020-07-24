Update On 2020 AORC

The Yamaha Australian Off-Road Championship (AORC) presented by MXStore has continued to closely monitor the health crisis developments in Victoria and NSW over the last two weeks. The effects COVID-19 are having on state borders restrictions and the potential impacts this may have on the current 2020 championship dates.

Due to the recent spike in cases in Victoria and NSW, the up coming Round 7 & 8 of AORC, schedule to be held in Nowra, NSW on 29-30 August are currently under review. The final decision to be announced on Friday 31st of July 2020.

Any future decision by AORC to cancel the Nowra round will not impact the NSW State title currently scheduled to also occur on that weekend program.

The AORC team has already anticipated the likelihood of further disruptions to the 2020 calendar, and a backup date for the weekend of November 14-15, has been put on hold should the August date prove not possible.

AORC would like to thank its hosts clubs who support the championship, our riders, officials, in addition to our loyal sponsors for their support and patience during the COVID-19 pandemic.

AORC remains committed to racing in 2020 and keeping you informed as further information is available.

Stay up to date with all the happenings of the 2020 AORC, by visiting the AORC website at www.aorc.org.au , Facebook or @aorc on Instagram. Don’t forget to download the Official AORC app via Team App. It’s as easy as download Team App and search ‘AORC’!

2020 Yamaha AORC Presented by MXstore Calendar

Round 7 & 8: Nowra, NSW 29 – 30 Aug 2020 (Under review)

Round 9 & 10: Omeo, VIC 19 – 20 Sept 2020

Round 11 & 12: Wynyard, TAS 17 – 18 Oct 2020

Back Up Event Date, Venue TBC 14 – 15 Nov 2020