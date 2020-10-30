Update from Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling Victoria

To all Victorian licence holders,

Earlier in the year all Motorcycling Australia (MA) Licence holders received a 3-month extension due to the national shutdown to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Shortly after the resumption of activity in July, Victoria was faced with further restrictions that resulted in another period where all recreational and competitive activities were again suspended.

MA in consultation with Motorcycling Victoria (MV) is pleased to confirm that all Victorian annual licence holders who received the previous extension with receive a further 3-month extension.

In addition, all annual licences purchased or renewed between June 15, 2020 to September 30, 2020 will also receive a 3-month extension.

Extensions are scheduled to be completed over the next week.

We recommend members download the MA licence app which will update with your licence extension automatically.