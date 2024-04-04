Upcoming Level 4 Steward/Referee and Clerk of Course training seminars in Brisbane and Sydney

Motorcycling Australia will be conducting two-day in-person training seminars in Brisbane (July 6-7) and Sydney (August 17-18) for MA Level 4 Clerk of Course, Steward, and Referee accreditation.

The seminars offer the opportunity to upgrade or renew your accreditation in one or more of these roles.

Please note that limited positions are available and, while new submissions will be considered, priority will be given to those who are on record as receiving accreditation extensions or providing upgrade applications in the last 12 months.

For more information and for expression of interest links, click here.