United Petrol

MA has expanded its Member Benefits program to include a United Petroleum/MA Community Card which will save members 2cents per litre of petrol each time you fill up at any participating United Petroleum service station and you will also be putting 2cents back into the sport.
The process is easy; click through this link and apply for your free membership card. For more information, please click here.
Footer
Contact us
Phone: (+61) 03 9684 0500 Email:mail@ma.org.au Street Address
Office 38, 1 International Drive,
Westmeadows, VIC, 3049 Postal Address
PO Box 2162
Gladstone Park, VIC, 3043