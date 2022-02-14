United Petrol

Motorcycling Australia

MA has expanded its Member Benefits program to include a United Petroleum/MA Community Card which will save members 2cents per litre of petrol each time you fill up at any participating United Petroleum service station and you will also be putting 2cents back into the sport.

The process is easy; click through this link and apply for your free membership card. For more information, please click here.