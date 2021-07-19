Two Exciting Rounds Of FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship In New Zealand Announced For 2022

FIM Oceania is pleased to announce in conjunction with Speedway NZ (SNZ) & Motorcycling NZ (MNZ), that competitors will be set to battle out the 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship over two rounds on January 29th, 2022, at Moore Park Speedway, Christchurch, New Zealand & Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill New Zealand on February 5th, 2022.

This will be the first time the FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship has been hosted on New Zealand soil, and over two rounds. With both host tracks sporting a rich history in Motorcycle Racing. Moore Park speedway was founded and named after the late Ronnie Moore, and Oreti Park Speedway, Invercargill has strong ties to Burt Munro. The final round of this FIM Oceania Championship finishing in Invercargill the week before the annual pilgrimage to the South for the Burt Munro Classic, which is always a talked about two wheel event.

Speedway NZ Motorcycle Chairman Mike Provost added “We are working closely with Australia & the UK to ensure that the best talent is on show for Speedway fans when we go tapes up in 2022. Covid-19 restrictions have of course created some challenges, but with the Trans-Tasman bubble already in operation, we foresee that the best riders in the world will be on show in New Zealand in the summer”

FIM Oceania is the regional representative body of the Fédération Internationale de Motocyclisme (FIM), the world governing body of Motorcycle Sport. FIM Oceania has two member national federations of Motorcycling Australia & Motorcycling New Zealand. FIM Oceania sanctions FIM Oceania championships and events conducted by promoters and affiliated clubs of our member federations, across a variety of motorcycle sport including Circuit Racing, Motocross, Supercross, Speedway, Enduro, and Trials.

FIM Oceania President, Peter Doyle, said that ‘’FIM Oceania was very pleased to be working with Speedway NZ and their host tracks, Moore Park & Oreti Park Speedways for what is sure to be an amazing 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship”.

“It is excellent to have this FIM Oceania Championship conducted in New Zealand and we encourage motorcycle racing fans from across New Zealand and Australia to get along and not miss a minute of this speedway action.

‘’There is a long history of excellent competition and hard fought battles between the Aussies & Kiwi riders across many motorcycle races over the years. I am sure in January 2022, there will be two rounds of sensational speedway racing’’.

Speedway NZ will be seeking Expressions of Interest from New Zealand based riders for the event over the next 6 weeks before finalising the qualification process for NZ representation.

Motorcycling Australia and ACU have been delegated 8 of the 16 spots in the rider line-up, for what promises to be an action packed international event.

To stay up to day with the latest news on Speedway NZ and 2022 FIM Oceania Speedway Sidecar Championship visit website www.speedway.co.nz