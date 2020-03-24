Toriyabe Joins Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team

Finishing third in the all Japan Motocross Championships in 2019, Toriyabe landed in Australia in January to look over the Yamalube Team and some training facilities but is now in Australia until the end of August and already working closely with Wilson and Rogers.
“He is just finding his feet with our tracks and getting acclimatised to Australian conditions. He left Japan, he had been unable to ride as it was snowing, and he walked into a 35 degree heat wave in Brisbane the moment he landed.
Toriyabe can be seen regularly at the practice tracks around Brisbane preparing for the season ahead and already has contested the Mountain Man event in Toowoomba where he finished inside the top 10.
Joining him as his full time mechanic will be Tsuyoshi Watanabe. Watanabe just spent the summer working with the JCR Yamaha team in New Zealand where he spun the tools on the Maximus Purvis YZ250F as he raced to the MX2 New Zealand championship.
Yamaha Motor Australia look forward to working with Yamaha Japan on this project and are excited to assist Kota reach his goals in his racing career.
Kota Toriyabe – Fast Facts
Age: 21
Lives: Tingalpa, QLD/ Tokyo Japan.
Team: Yamalube Yamaha Racing
Bike: Yamaha YZ250F
Number: 33
Hobbies: Running, gym, swimming
Career Highlights: round victory All Japan Nationals – Sugo / 3rd MX2 All Japan Nationals 2019
2020 Racing Goals: Improve as rider with more speed, fitness and better technique