Toriyabe Joins Yamalube Yamaha Racing Team

“He finished third in the Japanese National championship last year and he is a rider that we believe has not reached his full speed or potential. Since landing in Australia, he has ridden and trained alongside both Jay and Levi and has fitted in perfectly.

“He is just finding his feet with our tracks and getting acclimatised to Australian conditions. He left Japan, he had been unable to ride as it was snowing, and he walked into a 35 degree heat wave in Brisbane the moment he landed.

Toriyabe can be seen regularly at the practice tracks around Brisbane preparing for the season ahead and already has contested the Mountain Man event in Toowoomba where he finished inside the top 10.

Joining him as his full time mechanic will be Tsuyoshi Watanabe. Watanabe just spent the summer working with the JCR Yamaha team in New Zealand where he spun the tools on the Maximus Purvis YZ250F as he raced to the MX2 New Zealand championship.

Yamaha Motor Australia look forward to working with Yamaha Japan on this project and are excited to assist Kota reach his goals in his racing career.

Kota Toriyabe – Fast Facts

Age: 21

Lives: Tingalpa, QLD/ Tokyo Japan.

Team: Yamalube Yamaha Racing

Bike: Yamaha YZ250F

Number: 33

Hobbies: Running, gym, swimming

Career Highlights: round victory All Japan Nationals – Sugo / 3rd MX2 All Japan Nationals 2019

2020 Racing Goals: Improve as rider with more speed, fitness and better technique