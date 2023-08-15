Tightly fought finals colour Australian Senior Track Championships

Honours were shared when the 2023 Australian Senior Track Championship, with Cyshan Weale taking top spot in the Pro 450 class.

Hosted by the Hunter Motorcycle Club at their Barleigh Ranch track on August 12/13), the meeting ran over two days, culminating in some tightly fought finals.

The massive entry list for the MX Open and Pro 450 classes sorted out the top ten riders to progress direct to the decider, while the next ten in line had to do battle in a cut-throat repechage.

The outcome of the MX Open final backed up the form from the heats with host club rider Harrison Ryan winning the final from Daniel Wicks after both had been unbeaten in their heats, while Queenslander Cyshan Weale was third.

In the Pro 450 class there was a similar look to the final qualifiers.

Cyshan Weale was the only unbeaten rider in the heats and then won the final, again Daniel Wicks having to settle for second with Grant Charnock finishing third after Harrison Ryan made a poor start and battled to finish sixth.

The bare results do not do justice to the performances of a number of others with the like of the more experienced campaigners like Jordan Dall from Gunnedah and Tom Yarnold from Cessnock to younger brigade like teenager Lucas Quinn who travelled from Townsville as well as Hunter area riders Connor Ryan, Luke Bush and Cody Lewis all qualifying for both of those finals which in itself was no easy feat.

Several withdrawals from the Pro 250 class included the 2022 champion Cody Lewis who had sold his machine and those withdrawals meant this class was decided over five rounds which provided several significant features.

Firstly, Grant Charnock dominated winning all rounds, including a charge through the field in one, while the minor placings were only resolved at the end with Adelaide teenager Kyle Machin making his trip worthwhile when he claimed second ahead of Bathurst teenager Jett Carter who was riding in his first senior meeting.

North Brisbane rider Briony Hendrickson emulated Charnock by winning all rounds of the Pro Open Womens class with Victorians completing the rostrum.

Consistency gave Kelsey Jensen second ahead of defending champion Tayla Street who did well to claim third after a fall in one outing.

Jarred Marko / Shaun Fuller claimed their biggest success with an emphatic victory in the final of the Up to 1100cc Sidecar class.

Although unbeaten in the heats Corey Forde /Darren Fraudenstein managed only third in the final as Jim Jobling / Tom Northey overcome earlier mechanical problems to claim second.

The ATV Open final produced a fitting finale to the two days of racing when equal top qualifier Matthew Griffiths was a clear last over 50 metres before storming through to take the honours ahead of brother Joshua Griffiths and Queenslander John Sherlock.

Benjamin Gordon (Over 35s) and Joshua Griffiths (ATV 450cc) won the senior support classes while junior winners were Thoren Openshaw, Hugo Holmes and local Cohen McCosker.

Complete Results

Report courtesy of Peter baker on behalf of Hunter MCC.