Thrills Galore at 2023 Junior Track Championship

The Australian Junior Track Championships – hosted by the Hunter Motor Cycle Club at their Barleigh Ranch Raceway last weekend (July 8 and 9) – will be remembered as one of the great junior meetings.

Long-time observers were united in their acclaim of a meeting that provided high quality competition throughout the entirety of both the heats and finals.

A superbly prepared track gave the youngsters plenty of opportunities and hardly a race on the 103-event programme failed to produce some, if not multiple, overtaking manoeuvres at different points on the track.

Even the terrific four rounds of heats could not prepare onlookers for the entertainment that was produced in the final series of races. The two girls’ classes were decided over five rounds and the last round of the 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 11 – U/16 class proved to be a final in all but name as Amelia Kotze and Matilda Heaton-New were equal on points going into the race.

Heaton-New led, but was usurped by Kotze who took the honours.

The 150cc 2str / 250cc 4str 13 – U/16 class was more clear-cut, with Romee Flewell-Smith a clear winner on points after Holly Hope-Hodgetts crashed out in Round 3.

Amazingly, in the eight classes that were decided by a final (after four rounds of heats), only twice did the top point scorer from heats go on to win the final.

What was more prevalent in the finals was excitement, drama and plenty of overtaking moves including several races that were only resolved in the dash to the flag after five hectic laps.

The 50cc Auto 7 – U/9 class saw George Holmkvist beat top qualifier Braxsen Anderson to the flag by 25 one-thousands of a second, the closest of all the Finishes.

Cohen McCosker in the 65cc 7 – U/9 class was one top scorer who did win the final, but it did take him until the final corner to get to the lead.

In the other 65cc class for 9 – U/13s it was Jed Fyffe who took the win despite Hugo Holmes being top qualifier.

Jed Fyffe made it a double by winning the 85cc 4-str Modified 7-U/12 class where Hugo Holmes was again top qualifier and finished fourth in the final.

Jake Paige was the other top scorer from the heats to go on and win a final, for the 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 9 – U/13 class and in doing so denied Jed Fyffe a third class victory.

The older age groups always attract plenty of interest with many of these riders heading into the senior ranks in the not-too-distant future. In the 85cc 2str / 150cc 4str 12 –U16 class Riley Nauta claimed the first of his class wins before then taking out the 100 – 150cc 2str 13 – U/16 class.

The 200 – 250cc 4str 13 – U/16 class is the premier class in junior competition and is for the oldest riders on the biggest bikes. This final perfectly wrapped up two days of great competition with local rider Cameron Dunker holding off Bodie Paige for the last few laps.

The action on show once again proved that junior racing can be as close and exciting as senior competitions and showcased the enormous talent pool that is coming through the ranks. And it’s not just the weekend’s champions who deserve recognition; the organisers, volunteers, marshals, parents, friends and fans deserve recognition as well.

In total, the 10 championship class wins were spread across three states with the Albury Wodonga club flying the Victorian flag, riders from the Ayr, North Brisbane and Gold Coast clubs in Queensland also took wins, along with New South Wales clubs Kurri Kurri Juniors, Central Coast Juniors and of course the host Hunter club.

Report by Peter Baker on behalf of Hunter MCC