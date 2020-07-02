The One And Only – Chad Reed

Australian motocross/supercross legend Chad Reed, after almost 20 years of professional competition, has hung up his boots for the last time as a professional racer.

A multiple Supercross and Motocross Champion, record holder for the most main event starts in AMA Supercross history, Reed has taken on the best and beaten them.

Reed will forever be remembered as a legend of the sport.

Many will remember his rivalry with legends Ricky Carmichael and James Stewart, both of whom Reed had ferocious on track battles with, often spilling over into the paddock after the chequered flag had dropped.

Reed was a rider with passion, mental toughness, skill, tenacity, Aussie grit, and one who never gave up.

The kid from Kurri Kurri, NSW, took on the world’s best in motocross and supercross over two decades and beat them. His statistics speak for themselves.

Here are just a few of Reed’s career highlights.

1997 Australian Junior Motocross Champion

1999 Australian Supercross Champion

2000 Australian Supercross Champion

2001 Motocross of Nations (Belgium) – Race 2 (125/250), 1st Place

2002 AMA Eastern Regional Supercross Champion

2003 U.S Open Champion

2003 FIM World Supercross GP Champion

2004 U.S Open Champion

2004 AMA Supercross Champion

2005 X-Games Supermoto – Bronze Medal

2007 King of Bercy Supercross Champion

2007 Motocross of Nations (USA) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place

2008 AMA/FIM World Supercross Champion

2008 Australian Supercross Champion

2009 Monster Energy Triple Crown Motocross Champion

2009 AMA National Pro Motocross Champion

2009 Motocross of Nations (Italy) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 2nd Place

2009 AMA Athlete of the Year

2009 Australian Supercross Champion

2011 Motocross of Nations (France) – Race 1 (MX1/MX2), 1st Place

2016 AUS-X Open Champion

2018 The Ironman of Supercross (Most AMA Supercross Starts Record)

2018 SX-Open Champion

2018 FIM Oceania Supercross Champion

On behalf of racing fans around Australia and the world, Motorcycling Australia thanks you Chad Reed.

Congratulations on a spectacular career – a legend of motocross and supercross who has inspired generations of Australian kids into motorcycling, both as a recreation activity, and to follow in your footsteps as a racer.

View Chad Reed’s emotional farewell message to fans https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8Qqa8v5F6IA

Here Chad Reed talks about his spectacular career and bids farewell to supercross on Motorsports on NBC – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KEN3Xm3RlBU