THE NEXT GENERATION OF AUSSIE RIDERS TO SHINE AT PHILLIP ISLAND

The Australian Grand Prix Corporation is thrilled to announce the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup (OJC) will join a huge local on-track line-up at the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2022.

Debuting in 2019, the OJC is endorsed under the official Dorna Road to MotoGP™ program, and supported by FIM Oceania, with the academy aimed at developing the next generation of Aussie riders.

The inclusive program, designed for children aged between 11 and under 16, will bring some of Australia’s best youth riders to the scintillating Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit, where they’ll cut their teeth on the race prepared Yamaha YZF-R15.

In honour of former World Champion Mick Doohan, the overall winner across the three days of the OJC will be awarded the inaugural Mick Doohan Trophy.

Doohan, who won five consecutive 500cc World Championships, is a vocal supporter of junior motorsport development in Australia and this award is recognition of his continued contribution to the sport.

The OJC joins a National Superbike class to round out the support categories on offer at the Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix in October 2022.

On top of that, crowds will lap up plenty of action from international categories including Moto2™ and Moto3™ – where Aussie Joel Kelso will make his Phillip Island debut.

Of course, MotoGP™ will mark its big return after a two-year hiatus – with Australian riders, Jack Miller and Remy Gardener set to battle it out in the premier class.

Hospitality packages, grandstand tickets and Island Passes (general admission) are on sale now! Visit motogp.com.au for more information.

The Animoca Brands Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix 2022. Back where we belong.

Quotes attributable to Australian Grand Prix Corporation Division Manager Motorsport, David Corrigan

“It’s an honour to be recognised in this way and I hope this trophy acts as inspiration for the next generation of Australian riders.”

Quotes attributable to Australian Grand Prix Corporation Division Manager Motorsport, David Corrigan

“Mick Doohan is synonymous with motorsport in Australia – he’s a wonderful ambassador for the sport and a big supporter of youth development. This trophy is in recognition of his ongoing contribution to help further strengthen the category, both now and into the future.”

“We’re always looking for ways to nurture and inspire the next generation of Australian riders. Grassroots programs such as the bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup are critical to our continued succuss in the sport.”

“The bLU cRU Oceania Junior Cup’s addition to what is already a stacked on-track line-up is great news for both motorsport fans and our homegrown youth riders, who’ll now get to cut their teeth on the world stage.”

Quotes attributed to Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle

”Motorcycling Australia are happy to be working with AGPC to showcase the OJC program in front of the world’s elite. It’s a great opportunity for the 20 kids involved and they’re sure to put on a good show for those fans’ trackside at the Island.”