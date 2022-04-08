This month, the Minikhana National Activation Program will open in Australia with Minikhana Come and Try Days and Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to bring this program to fruition to encourage young Australians and their families to participate in a low risk, low cost and fun community sport!

MA’s member clubs will be able to run these programs with a raft of benefits alongside tangible, extensive support from MA and the State Controlling Bodies (SCBs) that will help to build a new generation of passionate motorcycling fans, riders, and racers.

The Minikhana Come and Try Days will offer participants and their families low risk/high enjoyment where the fundamentals can be learned and improved upon, in a low pressure, encouraging and nurturing environment.

For families with kids aged 4-16 looking to get into motorcycling, or for those just looking to improve their skills in a fun and friendly environment, the Minikhana Come and Try Days is the perfect pathway.

Participants will undertake skills activities around: cornering, balance, acceleration, vision, braking, jumping, variable surfaces, bike setup body positioning and navigating obstacles.

All first-time participants will complete their Minikhana Come and Try Day not only with improved skills, and new friends having enjoyed a fun-filled day, they will also be eligible for a free 90 day MA Recreational License through their SCB.

For more information for interested clubs and participants, see the official Minikhana Come and Try Days website: https://www.ma.org.au/minikhana-come-try/