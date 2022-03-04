Motorcycling Australia Proudly Presents The Australian Women In Motorcycling Circuit Racing Academy At Wakefield Park

Whether you ride on the road, on the track or off-road, the Australian Women In Motorcycling (AWIM) Circuit Racing Academy is a must-attend event where women of all levels can learn more about Road Racing, networking and how to get started in this terrific sport- and recreation!

You’ll join a welcoming and inclusive community at Wakefield Park, NSW on Monday 25 April 2022, brought to you by Motorcycling Australia and Motorcycling Australia’s Women’s Committee.

Held less than 24 hours after Round 3 of the Mi-Bike Australian Superbike Championship (ASBK), the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is a one-ticket, one-price pass to introduce you to the world of Road Racing both as a recreational and competitive sport.

Find out what all the hype is about! This ticket grants you entry into both ASBK on the Sunday, and the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy on the Monday. This way, you get to see elite-level Superbike racing and get acquainted with the friendly paddock! After the ASBK event, on Monday, Wakefield Park host some famous names in motorcycling including Peter Goddard, Steve Martin, Kate Peck and Laura Brown.

The day will also include multiple on-track coaching sessions based on ability/ experience level. From a new track day rider to an advanced Road Racer, all skill levels are welcome. Off-track, you can listen to industry leaders discuss how to get involved, as well as participate in seminars on media presentation, digital presentation and sponsorship presentation.

The AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is a unique opportunity to learn from internationally acclaimed champions, coaches and industry leaders in the media and sport.

This is also a great opportunity to network with women who also share a passion for motorcycles.

Motorcycling Australia CEO, Peter Doyle. “I’m proud to have Motorcycling Australia associated with the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy in 2022.

“In my view, it’s not enough to just say ‘more women should be on motorcycles’, we need to back this with action. The AWIM Circuit Racing Academy is an important element in addressing the imbalance our sport has.

“We don’t think that women lack interest, they lack opportunity and that’s what we’re looking to address via initiatives like AWIIM Circuit Racing Academy.”

“The MA Women’s Committee have been outstanding thus far and the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy continues this growing tradition of world class – and recognised- excellence.”

Media & Communications Industry Expert, and MA TV Presenter Kate Peck: “Due to the low level of female participation in Circuit racing, we, the MA Women’s Committee, conducted a survey into the why behind this and we have identified the different barriers that women face entering racing. The AWIM Circuit Racing Academy hopes to address some of these barriers and demystify the ‘how do I go racing’ question.

“Participants will be coached by the best with Championship-winning riders Peter Goddard, Steve Martin, and ASBK racer Laura Brown plus industry guest speakers. Participants will learn that racing is not just about how fast you are on track, it’s about being the complete package that teams are looking for. Nowhere else can you gain this kind of elite industry access.

“Alongside the racing focus, the AWIM Circuit Racing Academy offers a place for keen road riders and track day enthusiasts such as me to progress their skills, expand their networks and build their skill set. And if we can inspire a few of these enthusiasts to make their way onto the grid, then job done!

“It is with initiatives like this our MA Women’s committee was able to win the inaugural FIM Women’s award, and we are just getting started. We appreciate the value MA, FIM Oceania and Wakefield Park recognise in this Academy – without them, this event wouldn’t have been possible.

“I speak to many women who are keen road riders but wouldn’t know how to approach a track day. Or those who want to take that step from enthusiast to racer but can’t identify a clear path. To me, this is a missed opportunity. Women are 50% of the population, so there is a huge untapped market out there. We need to invest time and effort into nurturing this market in order to see more women out on the grid.

“At the end of this AWIM Circuit Racing Academy, you will leave a better rider, with a bigger network and a greater understanding of this world-class sport and what it takes to become a part of it. So bust out those leathers and come join us!”

The event schedule and further details are to be released closer to the date for registered attendees. Please note that you will need to bring your own motorcycle and gear. Everything else will be supplied – even lunch!

Tickets are $175. Spots are limited!

Please note: This event is open to everyone, regardless of skill or racing discipline.