The Australian ATV MX Nationals Locked in for 2022 at Colac, VIC

The Australian ATV MX Nationals are locked in for 2022 at Colac Motorcycle Club for Saturday the 15th and Sunday the 16th of October.

The 2022 Australian ATV Nationals are going to be an event not to be missed. It will be one of a kind raising the bar for all riders, teams and sponsors involved. The event will be held at the Colac Motorcycle Club located two hours south west of Melbourne. Colac is a lively regional centre close to some of Victoria’s most-loved natural attractions including the Great Otway National Park, Great Ocean Road and Red Rock Reserve.

Colac Motorcycle Club hosts many club competition days every year along with rounds of Western Region Series and is also the home track to the 2019 Pro ATVMX champion, Adam Larson.

The Club has great facilities including a full canteen, numerous clean and tidy bathroom facilities and fantastic viewing to watch some great racing. The club is the birthplace of Quad racing in Victoria being one of the only tracks allowing quads to race in Victoria back in late 90s early 2000’s

Promoter Mitch van Vliet is very excited for the 2022 ATVMXN stating “I’m back for another year promoting the ATV MX Nationals and after two years of cancelled events due to Covid I can’t wait to make things bigger and better. We had a record number of first time National competitors at the 2019 Nationals and we look to grow that in 2022. Colac is a great facility, it’s the first track I ever rode a quad at and can’t wait to work closely with the club to make this the best Nationals yet.”

We look forward to seeing all the ATV Riders in Colac for the 2022 ATV MX Nationals.