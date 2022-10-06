The Aussie Flat Track Nationals Has Arrived

The Aussie Flat Track Nationals (AFTN) is set to launch on October 29 & 30, 2022 as Australia’s best flat track racers battle it out for cash and prizes over both TT and Flat Track layouts at Appin, south-west of Sydney. The two-round, two-day inaugural AFTN has been designed to give riders and spectators alike an opportunity to understand what the series is about before heading into a larger scale multi-state series in 2023.

Each AFTN race day will consist of practice, qualifying and five races per class, varying in length from six to fifteen laps. The format has been carefully considered to offer competitors not only great track time, but also a point-score style tally where the points earned in each race count for not only the round results but the overall championship, giving riders the opportunity to chase their championship down if they have a bad race.

Classes of Competition:

Pro 450 – 450cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro Street – 499cc 4-stroke and above | Street Frame – multi cylinder* Any wheel combination (in line with dirt track rules) | 16+

Pro Twins – 499cc 4-stroke and above | Street Frame – Twin cylinder* | 19-inch flat track tyre | 16+

Pro Open – 451cc – 691cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | Any wheel combination (in line with dirt track rules) | 16+

Clubman 250 – 250cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | Any wheel combination (in line with dirt track rules) | 16+

Clubman 450 – 251cc – 450cc 2 or 4-stroke | MX Frame | Any wheel combination (in line with dirt track rules) | 16+

Junior Lites – 150cc 2-stroke or 250cc 4-stroke | MX Frame | 19-inch flat track tyre | 13 – U16 years

Designed with clear intentions to lift the profile of the discipline and the riders that participate, while also giving those that succeed a path that aligns with similar style racing in the US and Europe on 19″ flat track tyres.

Entries for the AFTN Appin double-header are set to open later this week. Stay tuned to AFTN social channels, supporting media and www.AFTN.com.au for details when entries open.

Aussie Flat Track Nationals Social Media:

www.instagram.com/FlatTrackNats

www.facebook.com/FlatTrackNationals

2022 Aussie Flat Track Nationals

Round 1: TT Layout – Appin, NSW, Saturday October 29

Round 2: Flat Track Layout – Appin, NSW, Sunday October 30