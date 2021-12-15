The AusMoto Show final episode of 2021!

It’s the final episode of The AusMoto Show for 2021 and host Kate Peck and the team have presents for every motorcycling race fan in Australia.

This week features interviews with newly minted Moto3 racer Joel Kelso, MX2-Champion-now-MX1-contender Kyle Webster, ASBK Champion the very much possibly retired Wayne Maxwell and Chucky Sanders Zooms in from outer space (actually it was Dubai, UAE) ahead of the 2022 Dakar event.

Featuring a wrap up of all things racing on two wheels in Australia, The AusMoto Show finale is all you need for Christmas.

So book some couch time this Sunday at 3pm (AEDST) and tune in to SBS!

If you miss the show live (and why would you?) then the fantastic SBS-On-Demand service has you SORTED!

More deets:

