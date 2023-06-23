Motorcycling Australia

The 2024 Sport Aus HoF Scholarship & Mentoring Program Applications open NOW!

Sport Aus HoF Sporting Scholarships 2024

The Sport Australia Hall of Fame Scholarship & Mentoring Program is a unique and valuable program for young elite Australian athletes. Applications are NOW OPEN for the 2024 Program, closing at 11:59pm, Wednesday, July 5, 2023. 

In 2023, Australian road racer Jacob Roulstone was a recipient of a scholarship as he pursues his racing dream overseas.

This is a truly remarkable opportunity for future stars on two wheels and applications are open right now until Wednesday, July 5th, 2024.

For the 2024 Program, we thank the  Australian Sports Commission and the Australian Institute of Sport for their support and they are once again offering $150,000 across 32 Scholarships within a three-tiered system.

To learn more about this program and apply- click here!

Jacob Roulstone