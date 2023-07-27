Motorcycling Australia

Round-up – 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship

Image courtesy of Rebecca Bowdidge/Pit Lane Studio

 

The 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship was run over three rounds at Morgan Park, Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend. The eventual champions; Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe, were crowned as back-to-back winners at The Bend after a hotly contested series.

Both F1 and F2 classes were combined with all teams going for outright points in the title chase.

Despite a great challenge from Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney in the final round, Underwood and Vercoe prevailed in challenging conditions, with strong wind and a wet track over the three-day/three race event.

 

Image courtesy of Russ Murray/Foot in Bowl Photography

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies took the overall 2023 runner-up spot ahead of Clancy and Bonney, whilst also securing the F2 Championship ahead of Steve Jones and Tyler Harris.

The 2023 Championship winners:

  1. Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe
  2. Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies
  3. Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney

 

Full Results

Images: Pit Lane Studio and Foot in Bowl Photography