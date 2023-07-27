Round-up – 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship

The 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship was run over three rounds at Morgan Park, Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend. The eventual champions; Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe, were crowned as back-to-back winners at The Bend after a hotly contested series.

Both F1 and F2 classes were combined with all teams going for outright points in the title chase.

Despite a great challenge from Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney in the final round, Underwood and Vercoe prevailed in challenging conditions, with strong wind and a wet track over the three-day/three race event.

Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies took the overall 2023 runner-up spot ahead of Clancy and Bonney, whilst also securing the F2 Championship ahead of Steve Jones and Tyler Harris.

The 2023 Championship winners:

Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney

Full Results

Images: Pit Lane Studio and Foot in Bowl Photography