Round-up – 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship

The 2023 Horsell Australian F1 & F2 Sidecar Championship was run over three rounds at Morgan Park, Sydney Motorsport Park and The Bend. The eventual champions; Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe, were crowned as back-to-back winners at The Bend after a hotly contested series.
Both F1 and F2 classes were combined with all teams going for outright points in the title chase.
Despite a great challenge from Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney in the final round, Underwood and Vercoe prevailed in challenging conditions, with strong wind and a wet track over the three-day/three race event.
Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies took the overall 2023 runner-up spot ahead of Clancy and Bonney, whilst also securing the F2 Championship ahead of Steve Jones and Tyler Harris.
The 2023 Championship winners:
- Phil Underwood and Tristan Vercoe
- Jamie Crass and Lee Menzies
- Paddy Clancy and Steve Bonney
Images: Pit Lane Studio and Foot in Bowl Photography