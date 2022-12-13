The 2023 Australian Dirt Track and Track Championships Announced!

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is pleased to today release the 2023 National Championships Calendar of events across the disciplines of both Track and Dirt Track for Senior and Junior Championships.

The Australian Junior Dirt Track Championship will be hosted by the Mike Hatcher Junior Motorcycle Club and take place at Arundel on the Gold Coast on 15th and 16th of April.

The Australian Senior Dirt Track Championship will be hosted by the Albury-Wodonga Motorcycle Club at Diamond Park, Wodonga on the 7th and 8th of October.

The Hunter Motorcycle Club will play host to both the Australian Senior and Junior Track Championships in 2023 at the Barleigh Ranch Circuit, at Raymond Terrace near Newcastle.

The Junior Championship will take place on the 15th and 16th of July, with the Senior Championship kicking off on the 28th through 29th of October.

To stay up to date with the latest information and announcements visit the MA website

Dirt Track: Full 2023 Calendar