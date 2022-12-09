The 2023 AJMX Location and Dates Announcement!

Motorcycling Australia is excited to announce that the 2023 KTM Australian Junior Motocross Championship (AJMX) will take place at the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club from Tuesday the 11th July to Sunday the 16th of July, 2023.

The AJMX is a showcase of the best in Australian Junior Motocross and offers the viewer the opportunity to peer into the future of Australian Motocross via the best Juniors in the land.

It is impossible to reasonably list the names and the sheer numbers of champions from the AJMX who have progressed from a Junior Championship to the national and world stages.

Winning in the AJMX is a rite of passage for every motocross rider in Australia seeking stardom.

In 2023, the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club will play host to the AJMX for the first time since 1987 and for Cilla Thomas at Motorcycling Australia, Northern Territory, this is an exciting announcement for the club and the region: “This is a fantastic opportunity for the local residents to see the best motocross juniors in the country showcase their talents and their future!

“I know the club, volunteers and other organisers can’t wait for the first gate to drop and we know this will be a unique and memorable event for all involved. Bring on July 2023!”

Tam Paul, KTM Group National Sales Manager: “KTM Australia is excited to continue its long-term partnership with AJMX into 2023 with the announcement of the Alice Springs Motorcycle club hosting the event.

“What a fantastic destination with riders, families and fans getting to experience the heart of the nation and its amazing back drop.

“With a new date range, I believe the conditions will be perfect for the ultimate red centre experience and its sure to foster some intense racing.

“Our extensive Junior Motocross product range is always Ready To Race and we look forward to seeing the next generation of young superstars putting on a great show in 2023!”

Peter Doyle, CEO, Motorcycling Australia: “It’s fantastic to have both KTM and the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club get behind this jewel in the crown of Australian motocross.

“We’ve seen so many great Australian racers win at AJMX and it is a great form guide for the future.

The 2023 event being held in Alice Springs will be as unique as it is exciting. Truly a central location for all competitors, The Alice will surely deliver an incredible 2023 AJMX and we wish all involved the very best…”

Follow the event and get more details via the Alice Springs Motorcycle Club here: 2023 KTM AJMX Championship Facebook Page here