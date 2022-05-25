The 2022 ISDE Team Australia Members Announced

Motorcycling Australia is excited to announce the 2022 FIM International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) Team Australia members and Australia’s return to the ISDE event.

Rightly regarded as not only the premiere global enduro event, but also one of the toughest, in 2022 the ISDE will be held in Puy en Velay, France from the 29th of August through 4th September 2022.

Team Australia last competed in the ISDE held in Portimao, Portugal, back 2019 and produced outstanding results with second in the men’s World Trophy Classification, first in the Junior World Trophy Classification and eighth in the women’s World Trophy Classification.

In 2022, Daniel Sanders (Gas Gas) returns to Team Australia as the an ISDE Champion from 2019. Sanders is coming off a fourth in the Dakar earlier this year and has an extensive list of victories in the ISDE and AORC.

Alongside Sanders will be 2018 outright ISDE Champion Daniel Milner (Fantic). In 2022, Milner has been racing in the renowned Italian Enduro Championship.

Joining Daniels Sanders and Milner will be 2021 Italian Enduro champion and recent EnduroGP World Championship round winner in Portugal and current leader of the EnduroGP World Championship; Wil Ruprecht (TM)

ISDE veteran Joshua Green (Yamaha) returns to Team Australia for 2022, bringing his experience and strong competitive capabilities. Joshua won a World Trophy in 2015 but took victory in the 450 (E2) class at the recent Australian Four Day Enduro (A4DE).

In the women’s category, Jessica Gardiner (Yamaha) will be looking to back up her top five from 2019, and will be starting her 10th ISDE, while GNCC, NEPG, and ISDE champion Tayla Jones (Husqvarna) will also be in France for the ISDE after winning on debut back in 2013.

After a recent podium at the A4DE “Swede living in Australia” Emelie Karlsson (KTM) will make her debut in Aussie colours.

In the Junior ranks, Tasmania sensation Kyron Bacon (Yamaha) will make his ISDE debut after an outstanding season 2022 to date. Unbeaten in the 250 (E1) class in AORC to date, Bacon also added a 250 and overall win in the A4DE to stake his place in the team.

Second in E1 in the AORC to date, Korey McMahon (Gas GAs) will join Bacon in France alongside Blake Hollis (Yamaha) who is currently third in the AORC 250 (E1) class and was third in the same class at the 2022 A4DE.

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia (MA) notes that while Australia was absent in 2021 and the ISDE was cancelled in 2020, the return of Team Australia is looking good. “This is one of the best teams we’ve ever sent overseas for a six day.

“Our Men’s senior team is not only hugely talented, but all four riders have shown ISDE winning form in 2022. While we’d love to have underdog status, on form we will go in as one of the favourites.

“In the Women’s, all three riders have shown they are worthy of not only ISDE selection, but are absolutely in the hunt for the podium.

“As far as the Juniors go, our expectations are high, but we want to see them just show what they can do on the world stage and see what the results sheet shows at the end.”

Team Australia

2022 Australian Men’s World Trophy Team:

Daniel Sanders (E3)

Wil Ruprecht (E2)

Daniel Milner (E2)

Joshua Green (E1)

2022 Australian Women’s World Trophy Team:

Jessica Gardiner

Tayla Jones

Emelie Karlsson

2022 Australian Junior World Trophy Team:

Kyron Bacon (E1)

Blake Hollis (E1)

Korey McMahon (E2)

The 2022 International Six Day Enduro ISDE will be held in Puy en Velay, France from the 29th of August through 4th September 2022.