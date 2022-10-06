The 2022 Australian Historic Road Race Championships are Go!

Historic racing enthusiast may want to head North this weekend for the 2022 Australian Historic Road Race Championships, hosted by the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland at the iconic Morgan Park Raceway.

Over 200 riders with over 300 historic machines will compete in categories from Period 2 – Period 6, and Morgan Park Raceway is ideally suited to historic machines, with a large number of excellent viewing spots.

FRI 21st OCT – Practice/Qualifying for weekend racers only.

SAT/SUN 8 & 9 OCT – Racing!

For further information head to the Motorcycle Sportsmen of Queensland webpage.