The 2022 Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships Cancelled

Motorcycling Australia (MA) regrets to announce that the 2022 Australian Classic and Post Classic Dirt Track Championships, due to be held at Woodlands Speedway, Temora, NSW on the 1st and 2nd of October this year, have been cancelled.

The unfortunate decision to cancel the event was taken by event promoters, the Temora Motorcycle Racing Club, due to classes not attracting enough entries to acquire national championship status.

Both the club and Motorcycling Australia would like to thank all who entered the event as well as sponsors and officials for their ongoing support.