Teerin Fleming- race diary from MiniGP finals at Valencia

After finishing second overall in the first-ever Australian MiniGP series, Teerin Fleming travelled to Valencia, Spain alongside series winner Harrison Watts to compete in the FIM MiniGP World Series. It was a baptism of fire with against seasoned European riders – and others – many of whom were racing at the event for a second time.

Terrin’s dad Ricky takes us through it!

“It’s been a hard couple of days at ‘the office’ here in Valencia. The event here is a part of the build-up to the MotoGP finale, so there were a lot of MotoGP people along to watch, from Drona CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta to a number of current MotoGP stars.

“As far as the racing goes, it was fair to say the pace was exceptional and the support for other countries in regards to mechanical help was at world-class level.

“For example, the Italian support team was from the Leopard Moto3 World Championship squad, the German mechanics were Red Bull Rookies Cup support crew and the support for the Spanish were from ETG Racing. This really set the bar high and was a little intimidating.

“While not looking for excuses, we were up against it having never ridden the Evo bikes in Australia and it took us a fair bit to work it out from suspension to gearing.

“But we’re happy to say we improved every lap today and by race two Teerin found his rhythm and managed to work from starting 14th to finishing 6th and his times were really good.

“So at the end of the day, we were very happy and proud of his efforts given the incredible level of this event.

“We’re in discussion with a number of organisations and teams over here with regards to next year and… we’ll see!”

