Team Australia selections for the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup

The excitement is building as Australia’s top speedway riders gear up for the highly anticipated Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup in 2023. This year, the speedway world will witness a remarkable change as the “usual” Speedway of Nations format rotates to the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup format. Team Australia is all set to compete in Semi-Final 2 against formidable opponents, Denmark, Finland, and France, in a thrilling showcase of speedway prowess.

The 2023 Team Australia lineup boasts an impressive roster of world-class talent for SF2:

Max Fricke Jack Holder Jason Doyle (Captain) Jaimon Lidsey Chris Holder

* note Australia has selected 10 riders for the event and may choose any riders from that lineup in subsequent finals.

With a rich history in speedway and a proud legacy, Australia stands tall as the defending champions of the FIM Speedway of Nations from the previous year, adding to the excitement surrounding their prospects in this year’s World Cup.

Mark Lemon, the long-time Speedway Team Australia Manager, brings a wealth of experience and expertise and will be guiding the riders once again in 2023.

Also returning in 2023 are long-time sponsors and passionate Speedway Fans, South Australia’s CBS Bins.

The Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup is set to take place at Wroclaw’s iconic Olympic Stadium, and this year’s event holds even more significance as it marks the first time ever that the entire Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup will be held at one venue. The will encompass Semi-Final 1, Semi-Final 2, the Race Off, and the World Cup Final. The action-packed week of racing is scheduled from Tuesday, 25th July, culminating in the grand finale on Saturday, 29th July.

Peter Doyle, Chief Executive of Motorcycling Australia (MA), shared his excitement for Team Australia: “Australia has a great history in speedway and has consistently delivered impressive results on the world stage. We are all immensely proud of the team and have high hopes for their performance in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup.

“We eagerly look forward to witnessing our talented riders showcase their skills and tenacity in pursuit of a remarkable victory. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to CBS Bins for their unwavering support of Team Australia, enabling our riders to compete at the highest level of international speedway.”

For more updates and behind-the-scenes coverage of Team Australia’s journey in the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup, stay tuned to our official website www.ma.org.au and follow us on social media https://www.facebook.com/MotorcyclingAus

For all team announcements see FIMspeedway.com

Australian fans can watch the Monster Energy FIM Speedway World Cup on Foxtel and Kayo.

About CBS Bins:

One of South Australia’s leading waste management companies, CBS Bins offers a range of services to both commercial and residential customers.

About Speedway:

Speedway is a thrilling motorsport that originated in Australia and has grown to become a beloved sport across the globe. The high-octane races, adrenaline-fueled maneuvers, and passionate fan base make speedway events a true spectacle to behold.



Motorcycling Australia

Motorcycling Australia is the national governing body for motorcycle sports in Australia. Committed to promoting and regulating motorcycling activities, it fosters a vibrant community of riders and enthusiasts while ensuring safety and excellence in the sport.