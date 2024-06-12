Team Australia selected for 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship

Six riders have been selected to represent Team Australia in the 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship, which will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands from July 12-14.

The Team Australia representatives across the three two-stroke classes are as follows:

• 65cc: Lewis-Jay Carafa (Vic, GASGAS) and Mason Ezergailis (Vic, GASGAS);

• 85cc: Seth Thomas (NSW, KTM) and Bodie Court (Qld, KTM); and

• 125cc: Koby Hantis (Qld, Yamaha) and Heath Fisher (Qld, KTM).

Five of the six Team Australia riders – Carafa, Ezergailis, Thomas, Court and Hantis – are currently competing in the 2024 Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX), while Fisher has been based in America over the last two seasons after winning the 85cc 2T/150cc 4T 12-U14 class at the 2022 Australian Junior Motocross Championship in Rockhampton.

Before leaving for The Netherlands, Hantis will compete in round five of the 2024 ProMX Championship in Murray Bridge – where he is currently a seven-point leader over fellow Yamaha rider Kayd Kingsford in the MX3 class – on June 23.

The level of talent in the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is extraordinary, with over 200 riders from close to 30 countries expected to line up on the starting gates at Heerde, which previously hosted the event in 2008.

As the pinnace of junior competition, the FIM Junior Motocross World Championship is also a stepping-stone into the professional ranks, with Queensland superstar Jett Lawrence a prime example after winning the 65cc class in 2014.