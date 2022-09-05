Team Australia secures podium results at 2022 ISDE

MXstore Team Australia has completed a tough International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Le Puy-En-Velay in France.

With Day Six – and therefore the event – now all wrapped up, MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.

With Senior World Trophy Team members Todd Waters and Josh Green out of the event, the World Trophy result saw Team Australia in 21st overall.

Daniel Milner was a consistent presence near the front, ending the event 12th overall, 11th in World Trophy and third in the E1 class overall.

In the Junior World Trophy, the top performer was Tasmanian wunderkind Kyron Bacon who was 26th overall, 5th in his Junior World Trophy class and 3rd in E1 (Junior) and finally, 13th in E1 overall.

In the Women’s World Trophy division, Jess Gardiner was a strong presence from day one. She was 116th overall, 5th in Women’s World Trophy and 56th overall in E1

Daily Summaries

Day One : ”Day One of the 2022 International Six Day Enduro has seen the Australian tilt have mixed bag as they settled into the new environment of the French countryside, with the understanding that the ISDE cannot be won on the first day, but a crash can end it very early.”

Day Two: “As one of the most challenging events in world motorsport, the nature of the ISDE is that it rewards consistency and determination. The Aussies had a slow first day, but thanks to their persistence, the slow climb up the rankings has begun…”

Day Three: “MXstore Team Australia hit the half-way mark after completing Day Three of the FIM ISDE in France. Our JWT riders move up to third in the overall while WT and WWT hold firm in seventh and fourth. Day Three brought us a new location as Loop 2 made its debut, bring a whole new set of tests.”

Day Four: “A really tough day four- the day that can often bring teams undone and it was MXstore Team Australia on the wrong side of the motorcycling gods with Todd Waters crashing out of the event.”

Day Five: “Day Five was once again a day of both positives and negatives, as the challenge of the new Loop unfortunately contributed to Josh Green crashing out during stage two. While it’s been an extremely tough competition for our MXstore Team Australia Men’s World Trophy contingent, our Junior and Women’s teams have both solidified their contention for podiums with consistent performances helping to extend the gap from fourth in both categories.”

Day Six: “Day Six wrapped up the 2022 FIM International Six Day Enduro. MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.”

Motorcycling Australia Facebook Photo Gallery. Photos from every day of the 2022 event from an MXstore Team Australia perspective.

Motorcycling Australia highlights gallery

Motorcycling Australia would like to specifically thank the following people and organisations:

MXstore

FIM Oceania

Team Australia Manager: AJ Roberts

Team Australia Mechanic: Trent Lean

Team Jury Member: Chris Gray

Team Australia Physio: Jess Smith

Racesafe Australia

Yamaha Sweden

All mechanics and team supporters

Click here to watch the full replay of Day Six

Overall Results

World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st

Total: 25:53’15.80

Gap: 13:03’21.20

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 2:18’19.19 2:23’14.98 2:33’15.16 4:58’12.37 7:12’00.71 6:28’13.39 #210 MILNER: 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55 #211 WATERS: 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #212 GREEN: 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 3:00’00.00 3:00’00.00 #213 WILKSCH: 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14′ 11.84

Junior World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 10:05’09.77

Gap: 6’11.33

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 1:48’34.49 1:49’06.79 1:55’47.62 1:59’43.91 1:49’40.61 42’16.35 #214 BACON: 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15 #215 MCMAHON: 37’12.06 36’21.56 38’25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09 #216 HOLLIS: 36’21.27 37’03.51 39’21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11

Women’s World Trophy

MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third

Total: 11:41’50.92

Gap: 21’06.01

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Team 2:01’24.50 2:07’45.15 2:14’17.97 2:20’42.32 2:10’54.17 46’46.81 #325 GARDINER: 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 15’14.24 #326 KARLSSON: 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 15’28.86 #327 NIELSEN: 41’51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56 16’03.71

Highlights from Day Six

Full results can be found here: fim-isde.com/2022-results

World Trophy Team

WT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Daniel Milner

12th overall

WT – 11th 33’37.11 34’48.60 37’21.14 38’45.73 35’40.32 14’01.55 3:14’14.45 7’20.54 Andrew Wilksch

33rd overall

WT – 24th 34’29.54 35’54.78 38’37.87 39’30.59 36’20.39 14’11.84 3:19’05.01 12’11.10 Josh Green

146th overall

WT – 80th 35’17.03 36’19.58 39’02.52 39’56.05 RET NS 8:30’35.18 5:23’41.27 Todd Waters

148th overall

WT – 81st 34’55.51 36’12.02 38’13.63 RET NS NS 10:49’21.16 7:42′ 27.25

Junior World Trophy Team

JWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Kyron Bacon

26th overall

JWT: 5th

JSE1: 3rd 35’01.16 35’41.72 37’59.91 38’52.12 35’49.61 13’52.15 3:17’16.67 10’22.76 Korey McMahon

44th overall

JWT: 6th

JSE1: 8th 37’12.06 36’21.56 38′ 25.85 40’03.68 36’35.95 14’03.09 3:22’42.19 15’48.28 Blake Hollis

56th overall

JWT: 12th

JSE1: 13th 36’21.27 37’03.51 39′ 21.86 40’48.11 37’15.05 14’21.11 3:25’10.91 18’17.00

Women’s World Trophy Team

WWT Results

Day 1 Day 2 Day 3 Day 4 Day 5 Day 6 Total Gap Jessica Gardiner

116th overall

WWT: 5th 39’17.60 40’50.33 42’53.48 44’59.18 41’35.10 15’14.24 3:44’49.93 37’56.02 Emelie Karlsson

131st overall

WWT: 12th 40’15.20 41’55.98 44’42.92 47’36.55 45’04.51 15’28.86 3:55’04.02 48’10.11 Ebony Nielsen

134th overall

WWT: 15th 41‘51.70 44’58.84 46’41.57 48’06.59 44’14.56 16’03.71 4:01’56.97 55’03.06

Photo gallery