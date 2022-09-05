Team Australia secures podium results at 2022 ISDE

MXstore Team Australia has completed a tough International Six Day Enduro (ISDE) in Le Puy-En-Velay in France.
With Day Six – and therefore the event – now all wrapped up, MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.
With Senior World Trophy Team members Todd Waters and Josh Green out of the event, the World Trophy result saw Team Australia in 21st overall.
Daniel Milner was a consistent presence near the front, ending the event 12th overall, 11th in World Trophy and third in the E1 class overall.
In the Junior World Trophy, the top performer was Tasmanian wunderkind Kyron Bacon who was 26th overall, 5th in his Junior World Trophy class and 3rd in E1 (Junior) and finally, 13th in E1 overall.
In the Women’s World Trophy division, Jess Gardiner was a strong presence from day one. She was 116th overall, 5th in Women’s World Trophy and 56th overall in E1
Daily Summaries
- Day One : ”Day One of the 2022 International Six Day Enduro has seen the Australian tilt have mixed bag as they settled into the new environment of the French countryside, with the understanding that the ISDE cannot be won on the first day, but a crash can end it very early.”
- Day Two: “As one of the most challenging events in world motorsport, the nature of the ISDE is that it rewards consistency and determination. The Aussies had a slow first day, but thanks to their persistence, the slow climb up the rankings has begun…”
- Day Three: “MXstore Team Australia hit the half-way mark after completing Day Three of the FIM ISDE in France. Our JWT riders move up to third in the overall while WT and WWT hold firm in seventh and fourth. Day Three brought us a new location as Loop 2 made its debut, bring a whole new set of tests.”
- Day Four: “A really tough day four- the day that can often bring teams undone and it was MXstore Team Australia on the wrong side of the motorcycling gods with Todd Waters crashing out of the event.”
- Day Five: “Day Five was once again a day of both positives and negatives, as the challenge of the new Loop unfortunately contributed to Josh Green crashing out during stage two. While it’s been an extremely tough competition for our MXstore Team Australia Men’s World Trophy contingent, our Junior and Women’s teams have both solidified their contention for podiums with consistent performances helping to extend the gap from fourth in both categories.”
- Day Six: “Day Six wrapped up the 2022 FIM International Six Day Enduro. MXstore Team Australia have secured third place in both the Junior World Trophy and Women’s World Trophy.”
Motorcycling Australia would like to specifically thank the following people and organisations:
- MXstore
- FIM Oceania
- Team Australia Manager: AJ Roberts
- Team Australia Mechanic: Trent Lean
- Team Jury Member: Chris Gray
- Team Australia Physio: Jess Smith
- Racesafe Australia
- Yamaha Sweden
- All mechanics and team supporters
Overall Results
World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in 21st
Total: 25:53’15.80
Gap: 13:03’21.20
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|2:18’19.19
|2:23’14.98
|2:33’15.16
|4:58’12.37
|7:12’00.71
|6:28’13.39
|#210 MILNER:
|33’37.11
|34’48.60
|37’21.14
|38’45.73
|35’40.32
|14’01.55
|#211 WATERS:
|34’55.51
|36’12.02
|38’13.63
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|#212 GREEN:
|35’17.03
|36’19.58
|39’02.52
|39’56.05
|3:00’00.00
|3:00’00.00
|#213 WILKSCH:
|34’29.54
|35’54.78
|38’37.87
|39’30.59
|36’20.39
|14′ 11.84
Junior World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 10:05’09.77
Gap: 6’11.33
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|1:48’34.49
|1:49’06.79
|1:55’47.62
|1:59’43.91
|1:49’40.61
|42’16.35
|#214 BACON:
|35’01.16
|35’41.72
|37’59.91
|38’52.12
|35’49.61
|13’52.15
|#215 MCMAHON:
|37’12.06
|36’21.56
|38’25.85
|40’03.68
|36’35.95
|14’03.09
|#216 HOLLIS:
|36’21.27
|37’03.51
|39’21.86
|40’48.11
|37’15.05
|14’21.11
Women’s World Trophy
MXstore.com.au Team Australia in Third
Total: 11:41’50.92
Gap: 21’06.01
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Team
|2:01’24.50
|2:07’45.15
|2:14’17.97
|2:20’42.32
|2:10’54.17
|46’46.81
|#325 GARDINER:
|39’17.60
|40’50.33
|42’53.48
|44’59.18
|41’35.10
|15’14.24
|#326 KARLSSON:
|40’15.20
|41’55.98
|44’42.92
|47’36.55
|45’04.51
|15’28.86
|#327 NIELSEN:
|41’51.70
|44’58.84
|46’41.57
|48’06.59
|44’14.56
|16’03.71
Highlights from Day Six
World Trophy Team
WT Results
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Total
|Gap
|Daniel Milner
12th overall
WT – 11th
|33’37.11
|34’48.60
|37’21.14
|38’45.73
|35’40.32
|14’01.55
|3:14’14.45
|7’20.54
|Andrew Wilksch
33rd overall
WT – 24th
|34’29.54
|35’54.78
|38’37.87
|39’30.59
|36’20.39
|14’11.84
|3:19’05.01
|12’11.10
|Josh Green
146th overall
WT – 80th
|35’17.03
|36’19.58
|39’02.52
|39’56.05
|RET
|NS
|8:30’35.18
|5:23’41.27
|Todd Waters
148th overall
WT – 81st
|34’55.51
|36’12.02
|38’13.63
|RET
|NS
|NS
|10:49’21.16
|7:42′ 27.25
Junior World Trophy Team
JWT Results
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Total
|Gap
|Kyron Bacon
26th overall
JWT: 5th
JSE1: 3rd
|35’01.16
|35’41.72
|37’59.91
|38’52.12
|35’49.61
|13’52.15
|3:17’16.67
|10’22.76
|Korey McMahon
44th overall
JWT: 6th
JSE1: 8th
|37’12.06
|36’21.56
|38′ 25.85
|40’03.68
|36’35.95
|14’03.09
|3:22’42.19
|15’48.28
|Blake Hollis
56th overall
JWT: 12th
JSE1: 13th
|36’21.27
|37’03.51
|39′ 21.86
|40’48.11
|37’15.05
|14’21.11
|3:25’10.91
|18’17.00
Women’s World Trophy Team
WWT Results
|Day 1
|Day 2
|Day 3
|Day 4
|Day 5
|Day 6
|Total
|Gap
|Jessica Gardiner
116th overall
WWT: 5th
|39’17.60
|40’50.33
|42’53.48
|44’59.18
|41’35.10
|15’14.24
|3:44’49.93
|37’56.02
|Emelie Karlsson
131st overall
WWT: 12th
|40’15.20
|41’55.98
|44’42.92
|47’36.55
|45’04.51
|15’28.86
|3:55’04.02
|48’10.11
|Ebony Nielsen
134th overall
WWT: 15th
|41‘51.70
|44’58.84
|46’41.57
|48’06.59
|44’14.56
|16’03.71
|4:01’56.97
|55’03.06