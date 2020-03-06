Team Australia Revealed For FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is proud to reveal the 10 selected riders to be a part of the Australian Team to compete in the 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup.

Australia will host the FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup which will see the best junior motocross riders from Australia, New Zealand and France do battle at Horsham, Victoria, April 4-5, 2020, as part of Australia’s premier motocross championship – MX Nationals round 1 and 2.

Each team will consist of a maximum of 10 riders aged 13-17-years-old aboard 125cc motocross bikes, with an FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup individual and team trophy both up for grabs.

The 10 riders and Team Manager selected to fly the green and gold this year are as follows:

Liam Atkinson

Jett Burgess-Stevens

Jackson Camilleri

Hunter Collins

Brock Deveson

Brock Flynn

Ryder Kingsford

Jack Mather

Charlie Moller

Zac Watson

Team Manager: Ross Beaton

Newly appointed team manager Ross Beaton for the 2020 FIM Oceania Junior Motocross Tri-Nations Cup is very pleased with the team commenting:

“I am pleased to be appointed the team management role for the FIM Oceania Australian Tri Nations team, I believe a strong team has been selected to line up and compete at the fast approaching event”, said Beaton

“It is always a pleasure to work with up and coming riders, the depth of Australian riders internationally shows that we have a strong foundation of racing and work ethic here so I am looking forward to seeing the progress the selected riders make in the years to come” concluded Beaton.

The races will be inspired by the FIM Junior MX World Championship formats and rules, and will be the perfect lead-up event for these young riders, before the FIM Junior MX World Championships in Greece in August.

MA will keep in the know with our riders from “down under” who will be racing on home soil via the MA website, Facebook and Instagram