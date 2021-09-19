Team Australia Qualify For FIM Speedway of Nations Final

Team Australia blitzed their opposition in the FIM Speedway of Nations Semi-Final to lock in a birth in the Final to be held in Manchester on October 16 and 17.

Former World Champion and Team Australia Captain, Jason Doyle dominated the Semi-Final for Australia and had strong support from Max Fricke.

Doyle scored 23 points from a possible 24, while Fricke added 12 points to ensure the Aussies qualified for the Final next month in England, on a track both Doyle and Fricke have had plenty of experience on.

That win takes a lot of pressure off,” Doyle said.

“I hate going into a meeting as the favourite. “I knew it was going to be tough.

“We had to work hard in the last couple of heats. Obviously the Latvians are so good around here. It’s their home track.

“We worked our bums off to get to where we were. We knew it wasn’t going to be easy because of the riders that were here. We really needed to dig deep in the last couple of heats.

“Fricke did an amazing job to get us back in there. Getting the win and not having to worry about going through the Final Qualifier is a much easier way to qualify for the heart rate.”

Team Australia last won a World Team title in 2002 – the FIM Speedway World Cup, and Doyle admits there is something special about representing your country.

“We all love riding for our countries. I can speak for every rider here. If you get the opportunity to ride for your country, it means so much.

“We don’t do it for a lot of money; we just do it for the race suit and we are honoured to do it. This showed for every rider. Everyone worked really hard.”

Before the Speedway of Nations Final takes place, both Doyle and Fricke will turn their attention to the FIM Speedway Grand Prix at Torun with a double-header on October 1 and 2.

FIM SPEEDWAY OF NATIONS SEMI-FINAL 2 SCORES:

1. AUSTRALIA 35: 1 Jason Doyle 23, 2 Max Fricke 12, 3 Keynan Rew 0.

2. LATVIA 34: 1 Andzejs Lebedevs 18, 2 Olegs Mihailovs 14, 3 Francis Gusts 2.

3. FRANCE 30: 1 David Bellego 15, 2 Dimitri Berge 13, 3 Steven Goret 2.

4. GERMANY 27: 1 Kai Huckenbeck 22, 2 Valentin Grobauer 0, 3 Nick Blodorn 5.

5. MFR 25: 1 Sergei Logachev 10, 2 Vladimir Borodulin 13, 3 Mark Karion 2.

6. ITALY 19: 1 Nicolas Covatti 7, 2 Paco Castagna 12.

7. UKRAINE 19: 1 Aleksandr Loktaev 15, 2 Vitalii Lysak 0, 3 Marko Levishyn 4.