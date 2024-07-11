Team Australia primed for strong showing at 2024 Junior Motocross World Championship

The 2024 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship (WJMX) will be held at the Circuit Kamperweg Heerde in The Netherlands this weekend, as the next generation of stars put it all on the line.

A total of 295 riders will compete across three two-stroke classes (65cc, 85cc and 125cc), with Team Australia represented by:

65cc: Mason Ezergailis (Vic, GASGAS);

85cc: Seth Thomas (NSW, KTM) and Bodie Court (Qld, KTM); and

125cc: Koby Hantis (Qld, Yamaha) and Ky Woods (NSW, GASGAS).

The team manager is Ross Beaton.

US-based Heath Fisher was a late withdrawal from the 125cc class with a fractured radius, and replaced by Woods.

Injury has also beset the 65cc category, with Victorian Lewis-Jay Carafa — who’s leading the KTM Group MX65 Futures class in this year’s Penrite ProMX Championship presented by AMX Superstores (ProMX) — fracturing his wrist in late June and unable to compete.

Ezergailis (above) is currently running third in the KTM Group MX65 Futures after round one in Maitland on May 25-26.

Thomas (#295) and Court (#44) competed in the Fox Racing MX85 Cup class at the ProMX Championship, which served as part of the qualification process to compete at the WJMX. They finished the three-round cup in first and 10th respectively.

Thomas, in particular, comes into the event primed after an early taste of European racing — he recently competed at the Dutch Motocross Nationals weekend, recording a 10th-place finish overall.

Hantis (#94) and Woods (#10) are well placed for strong performances, with both enjoying strong campaigns in the MAXXIS MX3 class of the ProMX Championship.

Currently leading the points race, Hantis has been the model of consistency over the five rounds held to date with two moto wins, several podiums and regular top 10 finishes.

Woods returns to WJMX for the second consecutive year and is aiming for major improvement after mechanical woes resulted in a 39th-placed finish overall.

Despite not contesting two rounds of the ProMX Championship, Woods has certainly made his mark when he’s lined up on the starting gate, winning an impressive four motos and regularly finishing inside the top 10.

Team Australia finished seventh overall in last year’s WJMX.

