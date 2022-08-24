Team Australia MX of Nations Fundraiser Jersey Auctions

The MX of Nations fundraising in 2022 will see multiple top global motocross competitors used and (importantly) signed jerseys made available for auction.

Some jerseys have already arrived, more are on their way, and we will be listing the early arrivals shortly!

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of modern MX history. These are not your standard new-jersey-just-been-signed, these are genuine race items worn-in-competition-originals. Some are still dirty!

As noted, all have been signed and come with an MA Certificate of Authenticity. The early listings are now available, so don’t miss your chance to own a piece of history and help our team as they head to Red Bud in the USA to try and bring home Australia’s first-ever MXoN title!

The list so far…