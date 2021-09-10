Team Australia Going For Gold In Team Speedway Under 21 World Championship

Three Australian speedway riders will fly the national flag when they compete in tonight’s FIM Team Speedway Under 21 World Championship finale in Poland. Matthew Gilmore, Keynan Rew and Brayden McGuiness will carry Australia’s hopes in Bydgoszcz, Poland, against some of the best speedway teams in the world. The Team Australia – Joey’s – riders have had very good individual European racing season and will be hoping to carry that form into tonight’s spectacular and upset the favoured European teams. Team Australia take on the best from Latvia, Denmark, Czech Republic, Poland, Great Britain and Sweden. The Joey’s are very excited and can’t wait to get on track and are hoping for a strong showing.

Brayden McGuinness in action

Brayden McGuinness – “It honestly feels amazing. It’s always been a massive goal on my list to achieve and it’s finally here so I can’t wait.

“I think definitely like every other competition I go in confident to do my best. Matthew, Keynan and myself have grown up since very young together and done a lot of racing, so I believe we can be strong together and bring home a spot on the podium.”

Keynan Rew

Keynan Rew – “Representing Australia is always an honour, not everyone gets a chance to represent their country, so I am very proud of this opportunity.

“Expectations of course every team wants to win the World Title, but I think the best thing we can do is go into the meeting with everyone putting 100% and at the end of the night we see where we are.”

Team Australia Captain Matthew Gilmore

Team Captain Matthew Gilmore – “It’s always an honour to race for my country, I’m excited to put on the Australian race suit and do my best for the country.

“Of course every team wants to win but we will take it race by race and we will see.”

Teams will compete for the title in the one-off pairs-style Final, featuring two riders from each country plus one substitute, taking on FIM Speedway of Nations format as seven countries battle it out.