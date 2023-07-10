Motorcycling Australia

Team Australia finishes seventh at the World Junior Motocross Championship

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is today congratulating the members of Team Australia after they finished seventh overall at the 2023 FIM World Junior Motocross Championship (WJMX), held at the renowned Râmnicu Vâlcea circuit in Romania. The event showcased the extraordinary talent of young motocross riders from around the world in three distinct classes: 125cc, 85cc, and 65cc.

A total of 212 riders from 28 countries converged upon Romania for this highly anticipated championship. As noted, Team Australia exhibited commendable performances, securing the seventh position overall in the WJMX.

Jake Cannon demonstrated exceptional skill and determination in the 125cc class, achieving an impressive fifth position overall. Cannon was just beaten out of a podium result in race two by a narrow margin.

In the 85cc class, Lachlan Allen showcased his capabilities on the world stage, attaining a respectable 14th place overall. 

Zander Kruik displayed admirable riding skills in the 65cc class, securing a commendable 19th place overall. 

Ky Woods also represented Australia in the 125cc class. Second in practice, Ky was beset with issues during both races – from a fuel cap popping off to heat exhaustion – and finished 39th overall.

Jack Nunn, while not qualifying for the main event, showcased tremendous skill by finishing 6th in the last-chance qualifying race. 

Peter Doyle, CEO of Motorcycling Australia, commended the efforts of the Australian team; “The World Junior Motocross Championship is a challenging event that brings together exceptional young riders from across the globe. Team Australia showcased great tenacity and skill, and we are proud of their performances.”

MA extends its congratulations to the overall winners in each class: Mathis Valin from France in the 125cc class, Dani Heitink of the Netherlands in the 85cc class, and Patriks Cirulis of Latvia in the 65cc class. Their achievements highlight the international calibre of talent that participated in the championship.

Motorcycling Australia expresses its gratitude to the FIM, event organisers, officials, sponsors, and supporters for their invaluable contributions to the success of the 2023 FIM World Junior Motocross Championship.

