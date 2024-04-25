Team Australia debutante for 2024 Trial des Nations in Spain

New South Welshman Jonathan Chellas will make his Team Australia debut in the 2024 Trial des Nations (TdN), which will be held in Pobladura De Las Regueras, Spain on September 21-22.

The 28-year-old has been selected alongside experienced TdN practitioners Connor Hogan and Chris Bayles in the Australian men’s team for the prestigious international event, while the women will be represented by Lillie Yiatrou, national champion Kaitlyn Cummins and Jenna Lupo.

Chellas was fourth in the 2023 Australian Trial Championship, and has international experience dating way back to 2012 when he competed in the Youth class at the Mt Tarrengower (Vic) round of the FIM Trial World Championship. In 2023, he also embarked on a rookie Trial2 world championship campaign.

Chellas is replacing TdN stalwart and reigning Australian champion Kyle Middelton in the men’s team, with the latter opting to sit out the 2024 event due to family and work commitments.

Middleton competed in his 13th TdN last year, combining with Hogan and Bayles to finish fifth in the 18-country International Trophy division.

Meanwhile, it was a real pressure-cooker for tenacious duo Yiatrou and Cummins on their way to eighth position – a result even more meritorious considering that Australia was one of only two teams to compete with a minimum two-rider roster. The balance of the 11 countries had three riders, with only the best two scores counted in every section.

With Lupo now back in TdN mode for the fourth time, Australia will be aiming even higher in 2024.

Phil Whittle will continue as team manager, a role he has held since 2011 – and was formally recognised for his contribution by the FIM in a gala presentation during the 2023 TdN in France.

2024 Australian Trial des Nations team:

Men’s

• Connor Hogan (SA, seventh TdN appearance)

• Chris Bayles (Tas, ninth)

• Jonathan Chellas (NSW, on debut)

Women’s

• Lillie Yiatrou (SA, third)

• Kaitlyn Cummins (NSW, fourth)

• Jenna Lupo (Tas, fourth)

Team Manager

• Phil Whittle (Vic, 12th)