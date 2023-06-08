Team Australia Confirmed for World Junior Motocross Championship 2023

Today, Motorcycling Australia is pleased to announce Team Australia members for the 2023 FIM World Junior Motocross Championships, set to take place in Romania from the 7th to the 9th of July 2023.

Australia has a proud history in the world junior motocross scene, and for fans, the World Junior Motocross Championships present a terrific opportunity to witness the future stars of the sport in action. The riders selected to compete for Team Australia have already made their mark on the Australian motocross stage, most having raced in the ProMX series during the 2023 season.

Team Australia, 2023:

Ky Woods (125cc)

Jake Cannon (125cc)

Jack Nunn (85cc)

Lachlan Allen (85cc)

Zander Kruik (65cc)

Leading the team as the Team Manager will be Ross Beaton.

Peter Doyle, MA CEO: “Congratulations to the talented riders chosen to represent Team Australia in the FIM World Junior Motocross Championship. Do us proud and enjoy every moment. With Ross Beaton as Team Manager, I have no doubt that this team will excel.”

In anticipation of the championship, Ross Beaton shared his enthusiasm, stating, “New year, new team, and I’m thrilled to work with this exceptional class of 2023.”

Further details regarding the FIM World Junior Motocross Championship can be found on the official FIM website at https://www.fim-moto.com/en/sports/view/fim-junior-motocross-world-championship-4417 as well as on Motorcycling Australia’s website at www.ma.org.au .