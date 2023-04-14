Team Australia 2023 ISDE Rider Applications Now Open

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is inviting riders to submit their expressions of interest for Team Australia at the International Six Days Enduro Championships in San Juan, Argentina.

In 2022, Team Australia made a solid return to the ISDE at Le Puy-En-Velay in France after an absence of two years to record podium results for both the women’s and men’s junior teams.

In 2023 the ISDE will take place from November 6-11 in Argentina. Successful applicants will have a great opportunity to showcase their skills and represent their country at an international level as part of the renowned Team Australia.

The ISDE applications will close on May 31, 2023. MA will then select and announce the riders who will represent Australia across the three teams. These include the World Trophy Team, consisting of four riders, the Women’s Trophy Team, made up of three riders, and the Junior Trophy Team, which will also have three riders.

Interested riders can submit their applications via the following link: https://forms.gle/QKK9JeMV25BxAtw2A

For further information or inquiries, please contact Andre Isaac at events@ma.org.au

Don’t miss this opportunity to represent your country and compete at the highest level of international motorcycle sport. Submit your expressions of interest before the deadline and take the first step towards being part of the 2023 ISDE team representing Australia!





