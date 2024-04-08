Tamworth to host rescheduled 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship on October 25-26

The rescheduled 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship in Tamworth (NSW) will now be held on October 25-26.

The new date comes at the clubs request. The original event, scheduled for April 5-6, was postponed by the Tamworth Motorcycle Club after torrential rain blanketed the Oakburn Park Raceway.

As per the original schedule, there will be a qualifying event (Friday, October 25), with eight teams progressing to join the eight seeds in the 2024 Australian Senior Speedway Sidecar Championship decider on Saturday, October 26, which will be complemented with Junior Speedway Sidecar support.

All original entries will carry forward to the rescheduled event.