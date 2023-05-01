Team Australia 2023 World Junior Motocross Rider Applications Now Open

Applications for riders to join Team Australia to compete at the 2023 World Junior Motocross event are now open.

Motorcycling Australia (MA) is pleased to announce that rider applications are now open for the 2023 World Junior Motocross Championship. The event is set to take place from July 7th to July 9th at the TCS Racing Park in Romania.

The World Junior Motocross Championship is the most prestigious junior motocross event in the world, and Team Australia is looking for talented young riders to represent the country in three different classes:

Class 1: 65cc for 10 to 12 years old

Class 2: 85cc for 12 to 14 years old

Class 3: 125cc for 13 to 17 years old

Motorcycling Australia invites riders who meet the age and class requirements to submit their applications before May 19th, 2023. Successful applicants will have the opportunity to represent their country and compete against riders from around the world.

The TCS Racing Park is located just north of Bucharest and offers a challenging track for riders to showcase their abilities. The event is expected to draw competitors from dozens of nations, and all eyes will be on Team Australia as they aim to make their mark on the world stage.

To apply for a place on Team Australia, riders complete the application form before May 19th, 2023.