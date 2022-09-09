SUPERBIKE ENTRIES EXTENDED FOR THE 2022 AUSTRALIAN MotoGP™

Entries are closing on Monday 12th of September for the National Superbike support category at the Animoca Brands Australia Motorcycle Grand Prix 2022.

Please enter via Ridernet here (Omni Sports Management)

If you are a rider/team that is interested in racing at the iconic Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit over the 14th and 16th of October, please complete your entry by Monday 12th of September to guarantee your place in the event.

Late entries will be accepted after this date. However, you will not be included in the official event program or have personalised garage signage.

Your entry will include 5 passes (including the rider) to the event.

Please contact the Australian Grand Prix Corporation via email at motorsport@grandprix.com.au with any questions, who will be more than happy to help.