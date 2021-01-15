Stephen Mehrton Is One Happy mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Customer

When it came time to buy his motorcycle insurance, Australian Superbike Championship marshal, Stephen Mehrton, not only wanted to save money, but also wanted to support a business that supported his beloved ASBK – and mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance delivered in spades.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance are proud partners and naming rights sponsors of the Australian Superbike Championship, and now offer an exclusive 15 per cent discount on insurance cover^ under the Motorcycling Australia Member Benefit Program. mi-bike also donates a further 5% of the premium to Motorcycling Australia to be invested back in the sport.

Mehrton, from Newcastle NSW, has been a marshal with ASBK for two years and rides a 2010 Yamaha FJR 1300 and also has a Honda 250 road bike.

“When my renewal came through from my current insurer a few months back, I thought I’d give mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance a go,” Mr Mehrton said.

“I compared apples with apples and mi-bike were cheaper and I thought I’d support a company that supports my sport of ASBK.”

While some people find ringing around insurance companies daunting, Mr Mehrton said the process with mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance was quick, simple, and easy.

“For a lot of people they are daunted it by it, but I spoke with two separate consultants they were able to help with my enquiries, I had absolutely no complaints about the service I got,” he said.

“I proactively contacted mi-bike and I said to the first consultant, do you know mi-bike sponsors and supports ASBK and I said I’m one of the volunteer marshals and I wondered if there was a discount.

“5 minutes later and I received a 10 per cent discount.”

And since then, mi-bike have made their MA Member Discount offer even better, increasing the discount as well as paying additional money to support MA development and safety programs of our sport.

“I’d rather pay for insurance to an organisation that supports ASBK, that’s a really strong call to action for people who like ASBK,” Mr Mehrton said.

“The MA Member discount people can quantify; they know exactly how much of the money is going back into the sport.

“Give them a call, or you can do it online and at least give them an option for your business.”

A marshal for two years with ASBK, Mr Mehrton highly recommends others who support the sport to get involved and can’t wait to attend this week’s Grand Finale, of the mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance Australian Superbike Championship, presented by Motul.

“I’ve always been a fan of motorcycle racing, more so in last 10 or 15 years and after watching telecasts I thought that would be really cool to do.

“It’s been a really simple and easy process to become a marshal and it’s great to be working with people that have shared interests.

“You get to meet whole range of interesting people from all walks of life and that camaraderie is important and a good part of it as well.”

The mi-bike MA Member Discount is part of MA’s ever-expanding Member Benefits Program.

All MA members can now receive a 15% mi-bike MA Member Discount on their insurance for a wide variety of motorcycles when buying a policy online using an exclusive member code. Not a member simply join HERE

In addition, as part of this exclusive mi-bike MA Member Discount offer, for an MA Member purchased insurance policy, 5% of the mi-bike insurance premium will be contributed to future development and safety programs of our sport.

mi-bike Motorcycle Insurance are motorcycle specialists that provide a comprehensive range of insurance products that are designed to cover motorcyclists and their motorcycles.

mi-bike knows that a motorcycle is a treasured asset, and they strive to provide the peace of mind cover that is sought from a total motorcycle insurance solution whether on-road or off-road.

^ 15% discount applies only to insurances purchased online and minimum premium amounts apply. Insurance issued by HDI Global Specialty SE – Australian Branch ABN 58 129 395 544, AFSL No. 458776 acting through its agent Yamaha Motor Insurance Australia Pty. Ltd. ABN 48 603 882 980, AFSL 497198. Information provided is general advice only and does not take into account your particular objectives, financial situation or needs. Please read the relevant Product Disclosure Statements (PDS) for full details on policy coverage before you make any decisions about whether to buy or continue to hold a policy